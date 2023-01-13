1) In-laws without borders: too present, too clingy, not respectful of privacy, more than in-laws they think they are a couple of friends to go on vacation with. 2) Cold in-laws: unfriendly and kind, they do not accept their spouse as part of the family and when they say “we” they mean only them and their child. 3) Hypersensitive in-laws: they always take offense at everything. And they hold their faces. 4) Control freak in-laws: they manage their son’s life as they did when he was a child, they give you an apartment but not the permission to change the furniture, and they have the right to criticize everything. 5) Extremist in-laws: they are very religious or conservative and do not accept cultural differences and different lifestyles, be it religion, sexual orientation, veganism. The thing to keep in mind, however, is that in-laws aren’t parents but they aren’t just any relative either. If you learn to walk this fine line, you can become someone special to your daughter-in-law.