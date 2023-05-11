Mr. Akhannouch is discussing with a Chinese delegation ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries

Electronic flag – Rabat The Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch, received, on the eve of Thursday May 11, 2023 in Rabat, Mr. Zhao Lijie, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Assembly of the People’s Republic of China, who is on a working visit to Morocco at the head of an important delegation of Chinese officials, and held extensive discussions with him on various aspects of cooperation. between the two countries, as well as a range of regional and international issues of common interest.

According to a communiqué from the Presidency of the Government, which Al-Alam has a copy of, the two sides praised the quality of the friendship relations rooted and marked by mutual appreciation and respect between the Kingdom of Morocco and the People’s Republic of China, adding that the two countries will celebrate next November the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

The two sides noted, according to the same communication, the important level of partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the People’s Republic of China, which enshrines the common will of the leaders of the two countries, as a multidimensional strategic partnership between Morocco and China was established during the official visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him, to the Republic of China. People’s Assembly in May 2016 at the invitation of His Excellency Chinese President Xi Jinping, which culminated in the signing of an important set of cooperation agreements covering various economic, social, cultural and other fields, noting that the two parties expressed their common aspiration to diversify the Moroccan-Chinese partnership and expand it to include new strategic sectors. Investing in the various qualifications provided by the economies of the two countries and their strategic location.

The same communication added that the head of government expressed the appreciation of the Kingdom of Morocco for the constructive position of the People’s Republic of China within the UN Security Council towards the issue of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity, reiterating the expression of the Kingdom’s attachment to the principle of respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, explaining in the same context that the two sides recorded During the meeting, the two countries’ views on many issues of common interest coincided, as well as mutual support for their positions in international forums.