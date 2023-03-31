



Neisi Dajomes, the Olympic champion in weightlifting, took the title in the Absolute Pan American Weightlifting Bariloche 2023 in the 81 kilogram category by achieving two gold medals and one silver.

In the tournament that takes place in Bariloche, Argentina, the tricolor weightlifter achieved:

Gold medal in snatch: 115 kilograms

Silver medal in clean and jerk: 141 kilograms

Gold medal in Olympic Total: 256 kilograms

In the same category his compatriot Tamara Salazar was awarded a gold medal in the clean and jerk modality by establishing a weight of 143 kilograms.

