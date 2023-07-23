Home » New defeat for Independiente del Valle to close their tour in Spain
New defeat for Independiente del Valle to close their tour in Spain

Events of the match between Independiente del Valle and Getafe. Photo: IDV

Independent del Valle lost 2-1 forehead Getafe from Spain, the afternoon of this Saturday July 22 of 2023, in his last friendly pre-season engagement during his tour European.

Borja Mayoral opened the highlighter to the 60 minutes for the Spanish and kevin rodriguez scored the goal of a tie for the Ecuadorian team minute 79.

Near the end of the match, minute 84, Jaime Seoane marked the gol from victoria for him Getaferuling the match.

Those directed by Martin Anselmi, played three parties in its tour for Spain. In it first match fell 3-1 ante Orlando Pirates from South Africa.

In the second match they faced Sevilla where they tied 1-1 in the 90 minutes and in the penalty shootout they fell 4-1.

Next match

He next match of the rayados del Valle will be the Wednesday August 2 of 2023 when he faces the Deportivo Pereira of Colombia for the first leg of the eighth end of the Libertadores Cup from America.

