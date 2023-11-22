Open the scales across the board, open high and move steadily – frontline insights from autumn grain procurement in many places across the country_China Net

Autumn grain procurement in full swing across the country

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 22 – Reporters in grain-producing areas such as Heilongjiang, Shandong, and Xinjiang have observed that relevant departments in various places are actively serving to ensure farmers sell their grain. Autumn grain purchases opened at a high and steady pace, and the market was smooth and orderly.

In the Heilongjiang Province, a villager in Xinghua Village, Qixingpao Town, Baoqing County, Shuangyashan City, was seen loading new season rice onto a truck sent by a purchasing company. The villager expressed satisfaction with the yield and price of rice, and the ease and convenience of selling the grain.

Socialized and market-oriented procurement has become increasingly active and has emerged as the main channel for farmers to sell their grain in many grain-producing areas. In Xinjiang, a corn farmer received his year’s income as trucks loaded with corn drove in for sale. The farmer mentioned the convenience of the grain station driving to the fields for harvesting, and the ease of receiving payment on the same day of the grain sale.

The latest data released by the State Administration of Grain and Material Reserves on the 22nd showed that various grain enterprises in major producing areas have purchased more than 60 million tons of autumn grain. The purchase progress of mid-late indica rice in the south is about 60%, while the purchase progress of corn in Northeast and North China is about 20%.

Promoting on-site processing of high-quality grain can extend the grain industry chain and increase the added value of grain. As the new season soybeans are purchased and introduced to the market, deep processing companies in Heilongjiang, the main soybean producing area, are operating at full capacity.

In Shandong, the provincial grain and material reserve system has organized market-oriented procurement, guided state-owned grain enterprises to play a leading role, and actively encouraged more than 2,300 diversified entities to enter the market for procurement. As of November 20, Shandong had purchased a total of 2.62 million tons of new corn, an increase of 670,000 tons year-on-year.

Overall, the autumn grain procurement is proceeding in an orderly manner across the country, with governments at all levels making every effort to coordinate and organize the work. The relevant person in charge of the State Administration of Grain and Material Reserves emphasized the need to coordinate the procurement of autumn grains and safe grain storage, and to provide timely services to grain farmers.

