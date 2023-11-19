Oropa, message of peace launched by the rector of the sanctuary – News

At the sanctuary of Oropa (Biella) the statue of the black Madonna, as per tradition, was taken outside the chapel to allow it to be cleaned with a linen cloth. “Dust is that dirt, very small, which does not attract attention, but which day after day settles without anyone noticing – explained the rector Don Marco Berchi -. For this reason the gesture we make today is above all a question and a prayer, a supplication: we remove the dust from your statue, you remove it from our lives. We pray that your face, and that of your son Jesus, without a trace of the dust of this world, guide us in these times so tormented by nearby wars: in Ukraine for more than twenty months and in your Holy Land. In the midst of so much hatred and suffering, in the midst of so much pain and desperation, show us your face”.



