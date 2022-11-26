PRATIGLIONE

Mourning in the clergy of the Archdiocese of Turin for the death of Don Mario Ferdinando Sacco, the unforgettable parish priest of the town, remembered by all as Father Ugo. The religious was currently working in the Ciriacese area where until last September he held the position of parish priest of the church of San Pietro Apostolo in the Devesi district of Ciriè. In Alto Canavese where he took care of the parish of San Nicola di Pratiglione and, when he was still wearing the Franciscan habit, he was also bursar at the sanctuary of Belmonte in the 80s. The religious died at the age of 89 in the early hours of Sunday 20 November at the Casa del clero San Pio in Turin. Don Mario was born in the subalpine capital on 13 September 1933 and was ordained a priest on 28 June 1959. He was incardinated in the diocesan clergy on 15 September 2003, coming from the congregation of the Order of Friars Minor where, like Father Ugo, the name with which he is still remembered by many people with affection and esteem in Alto Canavese. He served as parochial vicar in Pratiglione from 1983 to 1987 and as parish priest from 1987 to 1994. He was then parish collaborator in San Pietro Apostolo in the Devesi hamlet in Ciriè from 1995 to 2003 and in Saints John the Baptist and Martin of the same city since 2003 to 2013. From 2003 to 26 September 2022, he held the position of parish priest at San Pietro Apostolo in the Devesi hamlet. The rosary in memory of Don Mario Sacco was recited on Monday evening in the parish of Devesi where the funeral took place on Tuesday morning and was presided over by the auxiliary bishop of Turin, Monsignor Alessandro Giraudoc.c.