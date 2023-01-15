Serving the overall situation is more powerful and the judiciary is more warm for the people

On the afternoon of January 14, members of the provincial CPPCC economic sector discussed in groups the government work report and the work report of the provincial court and the provincial procuratorate.Photo by Zhejiang News client reporter Dong Xuming

Zhejiang News Client News The 4.5-day session is coming to an end, and the committee members carefully deliberated and discussed various reports with full political enthusiasm. On the afternoon of January 14th, members attending the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC discussed in groups the work report of the “two houses”.

Continuously deepen the “Zhejiang experience” of traceability and governance, give full play to the advantages of Internet justice, make every effort to create a first-class legal business environment, and comprehensively promote digital procuratorial reform… The work report of the “two courts” has many highlights, and various tasks have achieved remarkable results. They all liked it.

“The report of the ‘Two Courts’ speaks with fresh cases and rich data, which fully demonstrates the extensive exploration and innovation made by the province’s courts and procuratorial organs in the process of performing their duties according to the law.” Carefully read the report of the “Two Courts”, from the circle of the Democratic Revolution Wu Ka, a member of the provincial CPPCC and dean of the Law School of Zhejiang Normal University, said that the report demonstrates that the “two courts” have the “big country” in mind, and they use strong mission responsibility and powerful legal means to serve and guarantee Zhejiang’s “two firsts” Create “important windows”.

Zhejiang is a province with a large export-oriented economy and a large private economy. How to better use legal services to help Zhejiang enterprises “go global” has become a hot topic among committee members.

“In recent years, foreign-related legal services in our province have been newly strengthened, but there are still shortcomings in foreign-related legal services. There are not many professional lawyers who understand economics, understand foreign languages, and are proficient in international rules.” Provincial CPPCC from non-partisan circles Chen Sanlian, a committee member and full-time vice president of the Provincial Lawyers Association, suggested that it is necessary to strengthen the training of foreign-related legal service talents, cultivate the foreign-related legal service market, further improve the foreign-related legal service cooperation network, and better serve Zhejiang enterprises “going out.”

The local elements in the report attracted the attention of many members. “Wenzhou Bankruptcy Court, Intellectual Property Court, and centralized liquidation of personal debts have all been reflected. As a member of the Wenzhou Court, I am very proud.” At the discussion site of the Taiwan League, a member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and director of the Judgment Management Office of the Wenzhou Intermediate People’s Court Xue Zhenyan talked about his feelings and suggestions based on grassroots work. He believes that the judiciary must be both strong and warm. The two proposals he brought this year are both related to the judicial protection of minors. He suggested that a more rigid system should be used to further promote the implementation of the “Family Education Promotion Law”, and that police commissioners for the protection of minors should be set up in grassroots police stations where conditions permit, so as to care for the healthy growth of minors.

Members expressed their views on the report of the “two chambers”. Everyone suggested that the provincial “two courts” should always adhere to serving the overall situation, judicature for the people, and impartial justice, and strive to make the people feel fair and just in every judicial case.