Terrorism and Conspiracy – Mashriq TV

Eight people, including teachers, died in two incidents of target killing in a high school near the Pak-Afghan border in Para Chinar. According to the report, on Thursday, a teacher belonging to the Sunni sect was brought to the casualty of DHQ Hospital, Para Chinar, who was shot dead by unknown persons on Shlozan Road near Noorki village, Upper Karam. Seven persons belonging to the Shia sect, including four teachers who were giving examination duty in the Government High School, Tri Mangal, were killed in the firing in the said school. According to the Public Relations Department (ISPR), there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in Deirduni area of ​​North Waziristan, as a result of which 6 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while 3 terrorists were killed in the retaliatory fire of the forces. On the other hand, the danger of terrorist attack on government buildings in Peshawar has been shown, so during a separate wave of terrorism in the province for a long time, the police and government buildings have been specifically targeted. The incidents of target killing of officials have been going on for a long time, which indicates a certain direction of the wave of terrorism. It is not far from the terrorists when they will target which place with intensity. In the tragic incident of Para Chinar, there is an effort to connect the emotional elements with communalism and to make the task of its planners easier. Unlike in the past, now even the emotional elements have not only fully understood the motives behind such conspiracies, so it is a good thing that such incidents are not given a communal color. The scholars of the religion fulfill the responsibility of explaining to their followers when such an emotional situation occurs and they are supported by the administration. And they have gone through tough situations and after suffering a lot of punishment for damaging the local, regional and religious unity, they have come to the conclusion that the hands fighting them are not sympathizers of both religions but equally enemies of both even after this incident. It should be hoped that the elders and scholars will play their role in reaching the real and behind-the-scenes characters of this conspiracy and bringing them to the role of infidels while keeping the situation from getting tense. Apart from the aforementioned incidents, the overall situation of law and order in the province is a matter of concern. In view of the possible dangers, efforts should be made to take safety measures in mosques, madrasahs, imambargahs and other public places and safety and precautionary measures should be taken. In such a world that terrorists had been wiped out to a large extent through Operation Zarb Azb and Operation Radal al-Fasaad, incidents of terrorism, attacks on security forces and checkpoints have occurred in different parts of the country, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Forced security forces to intelligence-based operations, where the need to implement a comprehensive plan to strengthen the state’s effectiveness is highlighted, there is also a need to review why the return of terrorists to the country was possible. . It is also important to understand that a group is not alone when it initiates and implements acts of sabotage, terrorism, disruption of peace or harassment in a country. It takes a lot of planning, capital, technical training, logistics and much more behind it. The terrorism that took place in Kabul on the second day of Eid is a repeat of the attempts at unrest in Swat which were made in the past as well, due to which a large section of the population faced extremely difficult conditions. The efforts of the Pakistani armed forces and security agencies to restore the peace and order that was established, must be thwarted. The people of Pakistan also expect their political leaders to take a joint action plan for its survival, integrity and development, keeping in view the critical situation of the country.