The Challenges of Network Security in the Digital Intelligence Era: Insights from Qi Anxin Group Chairman Qi Xiangdong

Title: Chairman of Qi Anxin Group Emphasizes the Challenges Faced by Network Security in the “Digital Intelligence Era”

Date: July 6, 2023

Source: China Business News

Author: Hao Yunying

At the Beijing Network Security Conference during the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference, Qi Anxin Group Chairman Qi Xiangdong shed light on the growing importance of network security in the “digital intelligence era.” With the proliferation of AI and artificial intelligence, this topic has garnered significant attention from the public.

Chairman Qi emphasized that as society undergoes a deepening process of digitalization and the rise of smart scenarios, network security is confronted with new challenges. From a security perspective, it has become unavoidable for frequent “stops and stoppages” to occur, while the notion of “easy to attack and difficult to defend” has become the norm.

Moreover, Qi Xiangdong expressed that artificial intelligence can be described as “human + data + intelligence.” To effectively address security compliance, he advised against relying solely on product stacking. Instead, he advocated for a collaborative approach with the security system, which would involve data security governance and protection through the lenses of “management, technology, and operation.” By establishing an operation system integrating “people + data + intelligence” into the process, the security capability can truly thrive.

The emergence of AI and artificial intelligence has underscored the need for enhanced network security measures. As we enter the “digital intelligence era,” Chairman Qi’s insights serve as a wake-up call to prioritize the protection of sensitive information and digital assets. With this understanding, future advancements in network security can be achieved through a holistic approach that combines human expertise, data security protocols, and intelligent technology.

