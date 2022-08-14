Ivrea

The City of Ivrea received the Certification of Membership from Mayors for peace with a letter from the mayor of Hiroshima and president of Mayors for peace Kazumi Matsui,

In the spirit already expressed by the approval of the appeal for the ratification of the Nuclear Disarmament Treaty, the junta on 6 July 2021 decided to join the international network of mayors for peace Mayors for peace.

The mayor of Ivrea Stefano Sertoli responded to the president of Mayors for Peace by agreeing on the need for peace policies in a time of great difficulty for the world and on the need to implement all possible actions to ensure that wars cease .

The purpose of Mayors for Peace is to contribute to the achievement of a lasting world peace, by making the citizens of the world aware of the need for the total abolition of nuclear weapons, through close solidarity between the associated cities, and by trying to solve problems. crucial to mankind, such as hunger and poverty, the plight of refugees, human rights abuses and environmental degradation.

Also this year, as every year, the mayor of Hiroshima and president of Mayors for peace on 6 August, the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, sent his declaration of peace to all 8161 (at 1 May 2022) cities that join the network, with the request to spread the message for a world free from nuclear weapons as much as possible, bearing the testimony of the “hibakusha”, those who survived the atomic bomb, “because no one else should suffer as we did it ”and for civil society to unite and collaborate with world leaders for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

«It is more and more unbearable – declares Sertoli – the very idea of ​​a war, of casualties or collateral damage. However, we continue to see conflicts and armed clashes in many parts of the world. It is more than ever necessary to implement all possible actions to bring humanity and all nations to repudiate, in fact and definitively, war. Talking about peace means living it every day, translating it into thoughts, into simple gestures that can change the way we look at others and the world in which we live. Peace cannot be delegated, it concerns each of us, regardless of ethnic origins, religious and life choices. 77 years after the launch of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it makes more and more sense to talk about peace, so that the memory does not fade with the passage of time, but is transformed into that ground on which to cultivate values ​​of equality, tolerance, solidarity and, indeed , of peace”. –