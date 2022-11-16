Listen to the audio version of the article

Victory for a couple of mothers on the appeal presented before the Civil Court of Rome regarding the generic indication of parent to be affixed on their daughter’s identity card. The judges decreed that the document “must have the neutral wording ‘parent'”. The appeal had been filed against the decree of 31 January 2019 of the then Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini, which imposes the words “father” and “mother” on the document instead of “parent”. “The judge states that the decree, in addition to violating both EU and international standards, is vitiated by an excess of power”, explains the lawyer Federica Tempori, one of the lawyers who assisted the couple in the legal case.

The reactions to the sentence were immediate. Palazzo Chigi with a note lets it be known that “the order of the Civil Court of Rome on the qualification of parent in the electronic identity card dates back to 9 September 2022 and has not been challenged by the Ministry of the Interior. The decision will be examined by the Government with particular attention because it presents obvious implementation problems and puts the personal identification system at risk”. The Famiglia Arcobaleno association rejoices and through the mouth of its president Alessia Crocini asks that “the Salvini decree be canceled because children with two mothers or two fathers have the right to have their history and their family recognized”. The minister called into question replies at a distance. According to the Civil Court of Rome, using the words father and mother (the most beautiful words in the world) on the identity card would be a violation of EU and international standards, hence the decision to replace them with the more neutral word parent – writes Salvini on Twitter -. Are the words mom and dad illegal or discriminatory? I have no words, but really”.