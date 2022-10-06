On Wednesday 5 October, the Cathedral of Vigonovo di Fontanafredda was crowded for the last farewell to the engineer Armando Cimolai. In the front row, his wife Albina, children Luigi and Roberto and grandchildren. Then the representatives of the institutions, led by Undersecretary Gava, the Regional Councilor Bini and a dozen mayors of the municipalities of western Friuli. And, outside the church, many followed the mass thanks to the images projected on a large screen.

