The latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows that the national autumn grain harvest is coming to an end. At present, 1.191 billion mu has been harvested, and the progress is 91.2%, 0.8 percentage points faster than the same period last year. In Zhangping City, Fujian, these days, local farmers are rushing to harvest late rice. According to the latest agricultural dispatching information, as of October 30, 6.674 million mu of autumn grains have been harvested in Fujian Province, and the harvest is expected to be completed in late November.

High-standard farmland construction contributes to high yield and good harvest

In the contiguous high-standard farmland in Zhangping City, Fujian Province, the ground is flat, the soil is fertile, and the bumper paddy fields are connected into pieces. In recent years, Zhangping has further promoted the construction of high-standard farmland. In the past three years, the city has built about 45,000 mu of high-standard farmland, which has laid a solid foundation for high grain production and harvest.

Liao Qinghui, staff member of the Agricultural Comprehensive Development Center of Zhangping Agriculture and Rural Bureau:Through comprehensive land management, more low-efficiency land resources have been built into high-yield and stable-yielding farmland where fields are square, roads are connected, floods can be drained, and droughts can be irrigated, which effectively improves the utilization rate of cultivated land and helps farmers increase efficiency and income.

This year, more than 120,000 mu of rice were planted in Zhangping City, of which the area of ​​late rice exceeded 50,000 mu.

Millet sorghum welcomes bumper harvest to help farmers increase income

In Yulin, Shaanxi, these days, organically grown millet and sorghum have also had a bumper harvest.

In Longzhou Town, Jingbian County, Yulin, the golden grains of grains are full, and they follow the wind and waves, adding a bright color to the harvest season outside the Great Wall.

Zhang Bo, a major grain grower in Longzhou Town, Jingbian County:This year, I have planted 180 acres, with an estimated yield of more than 100,000 catties and an income of more than 800,000 yuan.

In recent years, Jingbian County has vigorously promoted the cultivation of drought-tolerant millet, and has continuously increased the yield of organic millet through measures such as plastic film mulching, drip irrigation under the film, and increased application of organic fertilizers. According to preliminary calculations, the yield per mu in the 10,000-mu high-standard organic millet planting demonstration area can reach 700 kilograms, and the total output is about 3,500 tons or more, effectively driving the income of local farmers.

Right now, 100,000 mu of sorghum in Jiaxian County, Yulin is harvesting a bumper crop. In the Xiejiagou sorghum planting base, the heavy and red sorghum spikes glowed on the top of the mountain. Six harvesters shuttled back and forth in the sorghum field, while the villagers were busy loading and drying the sorghum. A harvest scene in the fields. It is understood that all the sorghum grown locally adopts the order sales model, which can drive the surrounding 8,000 farmers to increase their income and become rich.

Shang Wuping, director of Jiaxian Agricultural Technology Promotion Center:This year, Jiaxian County has demonstrated and promoted the full-film mulching technology of seepage plastic film. This technology can keep heat, water, and fertilizer, and improve the emergence rate. The production capacity per mu has reached 600 kilograms, an average increase of nearly 100 kilograms per mu over last year.

