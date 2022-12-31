Average temperatures on the rise and little snow: even the ski resorts of Friuli Venezia Giulia are forced to deal with the weather that works against them and, in view of the end of the year and the beginning of 2023, there will be some changes to the openings.

While all six poles remain operational, in some districts certain slopes have been closed due to lack of snow, especially at lower altitudes.

However, the desire to ski on the slopes of the region is not lacking: since Boxing Day there has been a daily presence of at least 15,000 enthusiasts, where in recent days the most “popular” ski areas have been those of Tarvisio, Zoncolan and Piancavallo.

Opening ends in early January

From today, therefore, waiting for the next update, here’s where you can ski in the region.

In Piancavallo only the Salomon slope remains closed, you can ski on the rest of the state property, where the chairlifts are operational: Tremol1, Tremol2, Sole, Sauc, Casere, Busa Grande and the Daini, Genzianella, Caprioli, Bambi and Busa carpets and the slopes: Genzianella, Casere, Sauc 1 and 2, Busa Grande Tublat, Sole, Nazionale Bassa and Alta and Caprioli, as well as the school camps. Finally open bobsleigh on rails, Nevelandia and the ice rink.

Everything is open in Sappada/Forni Avoltri, where the Nevelandia park has reopened to the public since Christmas and it will be possible to use the Campetti1 and 2 ski lifts, and the Eiben Col dei Mughi, Pian dei Nidi, Monte Siera chairlifts, the two chairlifts from 2000, the Creta Forata ski lift with its slopes.

In Forni di Sopra the Varmost1, Varmost2 and Varmost3 chairlifts and the relative slopes are open, as well as Fienili, Senas and Plan dai Pos, in addition to the school slopes at Davost, the ski lift and the Fantasy Park. The Cimacuta, Cimacuta Bis and Davost Sud slopes remain closed.

In Sauris the two ski lifts and carpets, the Richelan and Sauris di Sotto slopes and the two school camps are open, while the Zehile slope remains closed.

Almost everything is fully operational also in Ravascletto/Zoncolan, the Funifor Ravascletto-Monte Zoncolan lifts, the Valvan, Cuel d’Aiar, Giro d’Italia, Tamai2000 and Cima Tamai chairlifts, the Arvenis ski lift and the Lausc, Zoncolan and Madessa peaks are open .

All slopes will be open with the exception of “Tamai 2”. The new 2.2 km long Zoncolan cross-country ski trail remains operational at an altitude of 1750 metres, accessible for fans of this sport from the Ravascletto cableway.

However, the opening date of Pradibosco has not yet been defined.

In Tarvisio, slopes A, B, C1, C2, D are closed, while the whole of Prampero, Rio Argento, the slopes of Angelo, Duca D’Aosta, Florianca, Foresta and Malga remain open. The lifts will be operational with the exception of the Nuova Tarvisio chairlift.

The Valle 1, Valle 2, and Campo Scuola carpets are open, as well as the playground, the bobsled on rails, the Arena Paruzzi cross-country ring and the Val Saisera cross-country circuit.

In Sella Nevea everything remains functional and accessible, the Canin competitive and tourist slopes are available to skiers including the variants, the school fields 1 and 2, Prevala, Rifugio CAI 1 and CAI 2, Gilberti and the skiwegs.

The Sella Nevea lifts will be in regular operation with the Canin gondola lift, the Prevala cable car, the Gilberti chairlift and the Campo Scuola carpet. The day dedicated to ski mountaineering, as anticipated, will be suspended on 3 January.