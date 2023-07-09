Home » They arrest a terrorist who extorted money in Santa Tecla – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
News

They arrest a terrorist who extorted money in Santa Tecla – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 0

In the Las Margaritas community of Santa Tecla, members of the National Civil Police captured Cristian Armando Montenegro Castillo, alias “Grillo”, from the MS13.

According to the police report, this gang member informed about the police presence and extorted workers from a farm, located in Santa Tecla.

He will be sent to a prison to answer for the crime of illegal groups, while investigations continue to determine how many crimes he is responsible for.

“We remain firm in the War Against Gangs to send all terrorists behind bars, who affect the work of honest Salvadorans,” reaffirmed the PNC.

See also  Roncade, Legambiente against Amazon: "Project outlawed"

You may also like

The best book on physical activity for osteoarthritis...

Miabi: start of construction work on the Katshia...

Minnesota Woman’s Body Found in Rental Warehouse Linked...

Controversy over Ernesto Samper’s statement on the possible...

EU. Work in progress: the digitization of the...

Saueaugu theater farm is preparing for the premiere...

Controversial proposal by MinTransporte to encourage the use...

Scheinfeld | Combine on fire

Alfredo Gutiérrez’s annoyance with the Dímelo King content...

Liveblog: ++ Zelenskyj and Duda meet in Lutsk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy