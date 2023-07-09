They arrest a terrorist who extorted money in Santa Tecla – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

In the Las Margaritas community of Santa Tecla, members of the National Civil Police captured Cristian Armando Montenegro Castillo, alias “Grillo”, from the MS13.

According to the police report, this gang member informed about the police presence and extorted workers from a farm, located in Santa Tecla.

He will be sent to a prison to answer for the crime of illegal groups, while investigations continue to determine how many crimes he is responsible for.

“We remain firm in the War Against Gangs to send all terrorists behind bars, who affect the work of honest Salvadorans,” reaffirmed the PNC.

