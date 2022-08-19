In order to further promote the implementation of the relevant work of the Healthy China Action, the Healthy China Action Promotion Committee formulated the “Key Points of the Healthy China Action in 2022″, proposing that hospitals and medical workers, as the main front and main force of medical treatment, should play a good role as a model – to achieve “Healthy Chinese Doctors First”. On August 18th, under the guidance of the Office of the Healthy China Action Promotion Committee, the “Healthy China, you and I, care for life and save” sponsored by the Physician Newspaper, the China Medical and Health Development Foundation, the China Medical and Health Culture Association, and the China Health Promotion and Education Association “Besides” – The symposium on the theme public welfare activity (2022) linked to the four cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou was held in the live broadcast center of “Physician Daily”.

At the symposium, the departure ceremony of 8 subway trains on 6 lines of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou was launched. At the same time, poster experts from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou subway lines were invited to share their poster stories and analyze the responsibilities and responsibilities of doctors.

This themed public welfare activity will last for one month. “Physician Daily” will publish posters and stories on all media platforms such as newspapers, WeChat, and App to display the image of the medical industry and deliver positive social energy.

Mao Qun’an, deputy director of the Office of the Healthy China Action Promotion Committee and director of the Department of Planning, Development and Informatization of the National Health and Health Commission, said that the “Healthy China Action” goal proposes that by the end of 2022, 1% of the entire population have first aid knowledge and ability. . The Office of the Healthy China Action Promotion Committee and other 13 departments jointly issued the “Notice on Carrying out the Activities of “Caring for Life and Saving Your Side”, emphasizing that first aid facilities should be provided in public places, and first aid personnel should be trained through various channels. The theme of “Healthy China, you and I go together – caring for life and saving” is in line with it, and has received care and support from all aspects of society.

“I hope that in the process of promoting ‘Healthy China‘, the majority of medical workers will put the doctor first, pay attention to the training of first aid personnel in public places, and increase the public’s sense of security.” Mao Qun’an said. ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍

“The festival is like an ‘alarm clock’, reminding people not to forget some important things and people” – this is the message written by Professor Zhang Yanling, former president of the Chinese Medical Doctor Association, to the fifth Chinese Doctors’ Day.

Zhang Yanling pointed out: The thousands of years of development history of the Chinese nation have always been the result of the sacrifice and dedication of doctors. Without the professional protection of doctors, our nation and even the entire society would not be as prosperous as it is today. For the society, doctors are the promoters of the development of human society; for the people, doctors are the protectors of our life and health. Therefore, respecting doctors is not only a fine tradition of the Chinese nation, but also a requirement of social morality. Because nothing in this world is more important than life.

“The realization of the goal of ‘Healthy China‘ requires the concerted efforts of many doctors who overcome difficulties and protect all living beings. They are the backbone of the country, the leader of health, and the backing of life. I sincerely want to say to the doctors: You have worked hard!” Dong Jiahong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, president of Beijing Tsinghua Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and editor-in-chief of “Physician Daily” said at the symposium.

Wang Dan, chairman of the China Medical and Health Development Foundation, said that medical workers are the direct protectors of people’s health, and they are concrete practitioners of the idea of ​​”people’s health as the center”. Unshirkable responsibility.

Zheng Hong, chairman of the China Medical and Health Culture Association, introduced that hospitals and medical workers, as the main front and main force of medical treatment, must play a good role in demonstration – to achieve “healthy Chinese doctors first.” In countless ordinary daily lives, the majority of doctors gather sand into a tower and play the role of the mainstay. Some have taken root at the grassroots level and moved to the most remote areas to care for the most vulnerable groups.

Kong Lingzhi, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the China Association for Health Promotion and Education, said that as a media in the medical industry, this year, the “Physician’s Daily” launched a special column for “Healthy China, you and me”, which is a column that carries the health ideals and hopes of the Chinese people. , the train that carries the dream and honor of the doctor’s profession, and is also a glorious moment to communicate the relationship between doctors and patients, show the elegance of the medical world, and convey the positive energy of medical treatment.

On August 19, 2021, the fourth Chinese Doctor’s Day, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou launched 4 special trains of “Healthy China, You and Me”, carrying more than 800 image posters of 665 doctors. Together with tens of millions of local passengers during the time, we will deliver positive social energy. Zhang Yanping, deputy secretary-general of the China Medical and Health Culture Association, executive president and editor-in-chief of “Physician Daily” recalled: “That day, my friends and I came to Beijing Xizhimen subway station at 5:30 in the morning and waited for the poster. The train with the poster came; 3 hours later, I finally waited for it, and saw that in the crowded carriage, curious passengers missed getting off the train because of the poster; I saw the expert in the poster, crossing half the city, changing Taking a few trains, waiting with us at the station, and taking a photo with my poster, I think all the hard work is worth it, and I have strengthened my belief in this event.”

At the symposium, the poster characters from the four cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou shared the poster story of “Healthy China with you and me – caring for life and saving your side” through a combination of offline and online, and in the form of roundtable discussions, Explore the deep significance of the subway-linked theme public welfare tour event of “Healthy China with you and me – caring for life and saving your side” to promote the development of the medical industry and the construction of a healthy China.