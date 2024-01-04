Noboa appoints Contugi Ycaza as intelligence secretary

Michele Sensi-Contugi Ycaza. Taken from networks.

President Daniel Noboa I designate a businessman focused on the manufacturing of rubber and plastics as the head of the Strategic Intelligence Center (CIES): his name is Michele Sensi-Contugi Ycaza.

Contugi Ycaza is manager of Senco S.A.a company dedicated to manufacturing rubber and plastic and The Universe Newspaper reported that the official contributed $25,000 to the campaign Noboa.

The appointment of the official was made official through the Executive Order 106signed on January 3, 2024. Contugi Ycaza replaces the colonel of the Armed forcesin passive service, Fausto Cobo Montalvo.

A few weeks before, the national government’s name appeared Michael Francisco Nickel to perform those functions, but in the end it could not be finalized.

The businessman is a man close to the president’s circle Noboa and will join the security sector cabinet, in which there will also be changes.

Daniel Noboa determined – this January 2 – to instruct the secretary of the Public administration, Arturo Felix Wongthe National Secretariat of Public and State Securitybut to carry out the administrative activities for its disappearance.

Said secretariat, which had the rank of Ministry of Statewas established by executive decree by the former president Guillermo Lasso in 2022, but Noboa He resolved to eliminate it to “safeguard” efficiency in the use of public resources, because “it never achieved the results that the country needed.”

With this measure, the regime hopes to focus resources towards strengthening public forces and institutions.

