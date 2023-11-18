Upcoming Strong Cold Air and Heavy Snowfall to Impact Northeast Region of Country

Weather Forecast: Heavy Snowfall and Cold Air to Affect Northeastern China

Over the past ten days, parts of Jiangnan and South China have experienced heavy rainfall, with temperatures dropping significantly across the central and eastern regions of the country. In the next ten days, strong cold air is expected to affect northeastern China, bringing heavy snowfall to the region.

During the period of November 8-17, parts of Jiangnan and South China received 30 to 80 millimeters of precipitation, with some areas in Jiangxi and Hunan receiving 100 to 150 millimeters of rainfall. Meanwhile, the eastern part of Northeast China saw 10 to 25 millimeters of precipitation, higher than the same period in normal years. The average temperature in most of the central and eastern regions was also lower than usual, with some areas experiencing temperatures 3 to 6°C lower than normal.

Looking ahead to November 18-27, southern Sichuan, southern Chongqing, and other areas are expected to receive 10 to 20 millimeters of precipitation, while northern Xinjiang and eastern Northeast China may see 5 to 15 millimeters of rainfall. The average temperature in various regions across the country is expected to remain close to normal.

Key weather processes to look out for include strong winds in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, as well as the potential for heavy snow or blizzard in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia and western Heilongjiang. Additionally, poor atmospheric diffusion conditions may lead to light to moderate haze in central and southern North China and Huanghuai from the 20th to the 22nd.

As for the long-term weather outlook, scarce precipitation is expected in most areas of the country from November 28 to December 1. The average temperature during this period is projected to be 1 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

In summary, the forecast calls for heavy snowfall in Northeast China due to the influence of strong cold air. Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions and stay updated on the latest weather developments.

Share this: Facebook

X

