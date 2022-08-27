On August 26, 2022, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held the 25th press conference on the theme of “This Decade of China“, introducing the measures and results of the high-quality development of veterans’ work in the new era. Relevant leading comrades of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs introduced the new situation of the work of veterans since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Come and see!

On September 12, 2020, the Veterans Affairs Bureau of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province and the Shuangyong Office of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture held a 2020 special recruitment fair for military family members and veterans in Nanhu Square, Mengzi City. 128 companies were organized to participate in the job fair, providing 672 jobs and recruiting 3,800 people, actively helping to promote the employment and entrepreneurship of veterans and their family members. The picture shows the scene of the job fair. Retired soldiers understand the situation of free education promotion.People’s Pictures Wang Yu/Photo by Wang Yu

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to the work of retired soldiers. General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally planned the establishment of a management and guarantee institution for retired soldiers from the strategic perspective of the overall development of the party and the country, and made a decision on the work of retired soldiers. A series of important expositions have pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for the career development of retired soldiers in the new era.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a major decision to establish a management and security agency for veterans. On April 16, 2018, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs was established. For more than 4 years, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the work of veterans, deeply comprehended the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and always stood in the “enhancement”. “Four Consciousness”, strengthen “Four Self-confidence”, achieve the political height of “Two Maintenance”, resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and focus on making military personnel a profession respected by the whole society, and making retired soldiers a respected profession by the whole society People, perfecting policies, improving mechanisms, and paying close attention to implementation have created a new situation in the work of retired soldiers, and the sense of achievement, happiness and honor of retired soldiers has been continuously enhanced.

First, the party’s leadership has been comprehensively strengthened

The central government has formulated opinions on strengthening the work of retired soldiers in the new era, and the reform plan of the policy and system for retired soldiers. Work to make top-level design and institutional arrangements. At or above the county level, the Party Committee has generally established a leading organization for the work of retired military personnel, and the work operation mechanism has been improved. The party’s leadership over the work of retired military personnel has been comprehensively strengthened.

The second is to establish and improve the “three systems”

All administrative agencies for retired military affairs at or above the county level have been established in place. More than 600,000 service centers (stations) for six-level veterans have been established from the country to the village (community), and more than 4,000 institutions and 700 have been transferred, accepted, and established. Social organizations, administrative organs, service systems, and social forces under the leadership of the Party have basically completed an organizational management system. Establish and improve the military-civilian joint office mechanism, promote the inclusion of the work of retired military personnel in the assessment of local party and government teams and leading cadres, and gradually improve the work operation system of systematic linkage and joint military and local efforts. The “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Protection of Veterans”, as my country’s first special law on veterans, was officially implemented on January 1, 2021. Hundreds of supporting policies covering ideological and political, employment placement, preferential treatment and praise, and service guarantees have been issued. , a policy system system that reflects respect and respect, and pays equal attention to service management and security has basically taken shape.

Third, the employment placement has achieved remarkable results

Deepen the reform of the resettlement system for retired military personnel, innovatively carry out the “through train” resettlement of transferred officers, improve the “sunshine resettlement” working mechanism, and continuously improve the quality of resettlement. Over the past four years, more than 1.85 million retired soldiers have been newly received and placed, and more than 80% of the transferred officers have been placed in party and government organs and public service units. Establish a monthly payment of retirement benefits resettlement system, implement a working mechanism for immediate retirement, and speed up the acceptance and placement of retired soldiers and disabled soldiers. Focusing on promoting more adequate and higher-quality employment for retired military personnel, policy documents such as the “Opinions on Promoting Outstanding Retired Soldiers to Teach in Primary and Secondary Schools” have been issued to help 2.26 million veterans achieve employment and entrepreneurship.

Fourth, the service guarantee continued to improve

Year after year, the pension subsidy standard for some special care recipients has been raised. Some retired soldiers were organized to pay the basic endowment insurance in a centralized manner, 2.853 million people enjoyed policy dividends, and the medical insurance supplementary payment entered the normalized processing stage. Complete the collection of basic information on retired military personnel and other special care recipients across the country, and carry out the establishment of files and cards on a regular basis. Fully start the application and issuance of preferential treatment certificates for retired soldiers and other special care objects. Established the “Military Retirement University for the Elderly” and built a network of “Military Retirement Centers” with convenient services. Establish a new profession of “retired military affairs officer” to improve the level of professional services. Carry out the “Love for Veterans” action, play the role of the care fund for veterans, and help solve problems.

Fifth, the atmosphere of respect is increasingly strong

The National Retired Military Work Conference, the National Double Support Model City (County) Naming and Double Support Model Unit and Individual Commendation Conference were held. General Secretary Xi Jinping cordially met with the representatives of the conference twice, and the vast number of retired soldiers and system cadres and workers were greatly encouraged. In-depth publicity of Zhang Fuqing’s old hero and other advanced models, organized a series of activities such as “Veterans Always Follow the Party”, created a veteran-themed drama “Soldiers Heart”, and carried out the study and publicity of “the most beautiful retired soldiers” and “the most beautiful supporters of the army”. Establish and improve mechanisms such as farewells for recruits, hanging of honorable cards, good news for meritorious deeds, welcome to return home after retiring, listing of directories and deeds in local chronicles, etc., so that respecting retired soldiers and respecting the profession of the military has become a social consensus. Since 2014, it has welcomed the remains of 825 Chinese People’s Volunteers in South Korea for 8 consecutive years for burial. We carried out the activity of “Loving Border and Coast Defence Officers and Soldiers” to support the military and give priority to their families, perfected the “dual list” mechanism for the mutual handling of practical affairs between the military and the locality, and further consolidated the unity of the military, the government, the military and the people.

