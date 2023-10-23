The Secretariat of Women, Family and Social Inclusion held the latest edition of the ‘Huila Crece con Alma de Mujer Fair’, which took place in the Government Square. The participants, who made their products known, are mostly mothers who are heads of households. Women’s businesses seek to close the ‘door’ to gender violence.

One of the tasks that Opita society has is to work on reducing the wage gap that affects women, there are few who earn more than three minimum wages and this situation would be linked to the lack of academic training that affects this population group, according to the research that supported the creation of the Huilense Women’s Observatory.

They produce special coffee

Two women who stand out in the production of special coffee are Lucrecia Dussán and Yeni Ramírez, who, due to the low price of this product, decided to bet on its transformation, ready for consumption.

“We are working with special coffee, grown in the La Florida neighborhood of the municipality of Palermo, to try to improve the family’s income, since the sale of the parchment product is on the ‘floor’, that is why we decided to undertake it,” Lucrecia indicated. .

The property where the plantation is located is 1,600 meters above sea level. There they plant it, collect it and then process it. “We plant it and process it, then we take it to the maquila. We have two lines, the first is the washing, then it is fermented, de-certified and washed, the second is the honey, which is a coffee that we let ferment for 24 hours, we de-certain it and transfer it to the marquee, that is why it is sweeter, “You can feel the fruity notes and the good aroma,” added the microentrepreneur.

Likewise, Yeni Ramírez, who is a partner in this project, indicated that the important thing is that it is 100% natural, does not have any chemicals and can be found in the Santa Inés neighborhood. “You can reach us at 314 269 82 26 and we will be happy to assist you. “We are very happy to have this project.”

It is worth remembering that the maquila is the industrial or service process intended for the production, improvement, transformation or repair of goods of foreign origin, imported under the Special Temporary Admission Regime provided for in the Law, for subsequent re-export, with the incorporation of national components if applicable.

The application of maquila is a company that completely or partially manufactures a certain product, without being the owners of the brand of the final product. Mostly textile and automotive companies require this service to speed up their production.

Low fat suckling pig

Another of the projects found is that of Martha Cecilia Trujillo, who proudly says that she is a mother who is the head of the household and ‘aims’ to be a suckling pig. She has managed to support her family, two of her children are already studying at the university and the others go to high school.

“I am a mother who heads a household, I have four children, I have been working on this project for four years and due to the lack of work, I decided to start it. My product is low in fat, I apply little seasoning, the flavor is not harassing and it is with healthy eating in mind,” said the woman. You can find her in the center of the municipality of Algeciras or if you want to hire her to taste a delicious suckling pig, you can contact her at: 320 400 69 45. This is a family business, her mother also collaborates with her.

The entrepreneur highlighted that the Departmental Administration has taken women entrepreneurs into account and “gives us the opportunity to make ourselves known, hopefully they will help us so that our businesses grow.” Martha Cecilia added.

Poverty in women

These microbusiness plans allow women to improve their standard of living. Since a study carried out shows the low income of this population group, who in many cases have children or other dependents.

In this regard, José Luis Anaya Cabrera, economist of the foundation in charge of the women’s project, who socialized the Statistical Observatory and indicated that they carried out 16,000 surveys of the same number of women, where 289 indicators that describe all the problems of the woman, this was an exercise implemented in the department.

“There are very few women who earn more than three minimum wages and there is a large percentage who earn less than $500,000 and have more people under their care,” indicated the researcher.

Low level of education

The study also analyzed the degree of learning of women and found. “The academic level of the women was investigated and we could establish a correlation between their academic preparation, which is not high, and the income they earn. There is a link between their economic income and gender violence,” added José Luis Anaya.

And due to violence against women, “the Departmental Government has been concerned about general opportunities, which translate into income, because one of the reasons why women maintain ‘toxic’ relationships is due to their economic dependence on the couple.” “, indicated Claudia Maya, Secretary of Women and Social Inclusion.

And actions have already been promoted in order to support the ventures that this population group has.

“It is important to be able to let women know that these instances of power not only dignify our work as women, but also give opportunities to other women as such,” added the official.

Also, reporting has been encouraged, which is one of the most complex issues, since not all women have the courage to testify against their partner or ex-partner, adds the official.

What does UN Women say?

Investing in women’s financial empowerment directly contributes to gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth. Women contribute very significantly to economies, whether in businesses, farms, as entrepreneurs or employees, or working as unpaid domestic caregivers.

On the other hand, they continue to suffer disproportionately from poverty, discrimination and exploitation. Gender discrimination means that women often end up in insecure, low-paid jobs, and remain a small minority in management positions. Discrimination also reduces access to economic assets such as land and loans and limits their participation in the design of social and economic policies. Another aspect to consider is that the bulk of domestic tasks fall on women, so they usually have little free time to take advantage of economic opportunities.

Analysis of 114 countries reveals that women’s power and freedom to make decisions and take advantage of opportunities remain severely restricted. The lack of empowerment of women and the large gender gaps are a constant.

Commenting on the report’s findings, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said: “With the Sustainable Development Goals, the global community has made a strong commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women. However, we can clearly see with these new indices that, in all countries, the full potential of women remains unrealized and large gender gaps remain, obstructing and slowing progress in realizing all the goals. .

