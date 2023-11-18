Chinese Gymnastics Marks 70th Anniversary with World Champion Listing Ceremony in Beijing

Gymnastics World Champion Listing Ceremony and 70th Anniversary Event of Team Founding Held in Beijing

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 17th (Lu Yuchen, Li Jueying) On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Gymnastics Team, witnessed by generations of gymnasts, the Chinese Gymnastics Team’s world championship list ushered in the 83rd on the 17th A new member – Qiu Qiyuan, the uneven bars champion of the Xinke World Championships.

The Chinese gymnastics team “operated on two fronts” at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Antwerp World Championships this year, and finally won 2 golds, 3 silvers and 2 bronzes at the World Championships. Following the men’s team, the women’s team also successfully obtained tickets to the Paris Olympics this year. Olympic champion Liu Yang once again won the World Championships rings gold medal after 9 years. 16-year-old Qiu Qiyuan, who participated in the World Championships for the first time, won the uneven bars championship.

“I am very happy to use a precious World Championship uneven bars gold medal to send my most sincere blessings to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese gymnastics team. This is a breakthrough in my sports career and the beginning of a new journey.” Qiu Qiyuan said in his speech. Her coach Liu Tao said that he will inherit the fine style of the older generation of gymnasts, stand up for his position, and strive to pass on the glory of Chinese gymnastics from generation to generation.

Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, said that this ceremony not only commemorates the great achievements of the forerunners, but also serves as a rallying call to promote the latecomers. I hope the team will reproduce the wisdom and strength of Chinese gymnastics in Paris and write a new chapter of glory.

International Gymnastics Federation President Watanabe Morinari was also present to congratulate. Watanabe Morinari said that the Chinese sports community’s contribution to world sports is so great that it cannot be described in words. Without China’s participation, world gymnastics will cease to exist. It is easy to conquer a country, but difficult to defend it. It is hoped that Chinese gymnastics will unite, integrate into the long history of gymnastics development in Asia and the world, and maintain its leading position.

The gymnastics world champion ranking ceremony also welcomed a special group of “audiences”. Generations of gymnasts including representatives of the first batch of athletes from the Chinese Gymnastics Team in Beijing, successive center directors, representatives of Olympic champions, etc. gathered together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the team. The Chinese Gymnastics Team was established in 1953 and has trained a total of 83 gymnastics Olympic champions and world champions, including 52 men and 31 women.

At the meeting, Zou Jingyuan, a representative of the gymnastics team, Zhu Xueying, a representative of the trampoline team, and Sun Dan, a representative of the rhythmic gymnastics team, delivered preparation speeches respectively. All members of the three national teams jointly took the oath of preparation for the Paris Olympics.

