Al Granillo hosts ahead with Hernani (penalty) and Canotto, in the second half the Campania equals with Improta and Acampora

It deludes itself in the first half, is reassembled in the second half. Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina finished 2-2 at the Granillo against Fabio Cannavaro’s Benevento. The challenge on the bench between the 2006 World Champions ends in a draw, for teams playing one time each. In the first 45′ there are only the amaranths, who spread and go 2-0 with Hernani’s penalty and Canotto’s back-heel goal. Then, in a very nervous and fragmented second half, the Giallorossi resumed the result with Improta and a very dubious goal from away from Acampora (Cappellini on the ground obstructed Ravaglia’s view). He smiles and thus remains at +4 on Frosinone from Calabria, now engaged at 3pm at Stirpe against Fabio Liverani’s Cagliari. But the 14th day of Serie B does not end here. At the same time there are also Perugia-Genoa, Brescia-Spal, Como-Bari, Sudtirol-Ascoli and Cittadella Cosenza. At 18, the round ends with the challenge of Renzo Barbera between Palermo-Venice.

FIRST HALF AMARANTH — Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina immediately tries, first with a shot from Cicerelli and then with that from Canotto, deflected for a corner by Paleari. The amaranth pressing bears fruit in the 21st minute, when Hernani makes it 1-0 from a penalty, validated by Zufferli with the help of the Var (jogged hand touch by Pastina, on Pierozzi’s cross from the right). The players from Campania are slow and composed in the game, often undergoing the attacks of their rivals, who bring several men into the penalty area. And thus, in the 36th minute, the 2-0 arrived: Hernani again, from the right, caught Menez in the center of the area, who kicked badly but unintentionally hit Letizia. Thus the ball ends up in Canotto who, with his back to Paleari (he is kept in play by Capellini), displaces him with his heel and takes his fourth goal of the season. Benevento shows up only in the final of the fraction with a tense cross from Farias, but Improta fails to make a good impact in front of Ravaglia. See also Sanqin Dadi is ready-written on the one-month countdown to the National Games

WELCOME AWAKENING — In the second half, Cannavaro immediately made changes to look for a shock: inside Viviani, Forte and El Kaouakibi for the injured Schiatterella, Foulon and Pastina. And he succeeds, given that his players shorten in the 59th minute with Improta: Ravaglia is punctured after a corner kick and a carom in the middle of the area. Shortened distances and Inzaghi who thus seeks more mobility up front by inserting Rivas for Cicerelli. The same one who in the 66th minute was the protagonist of the generous penalty whistled by Zufferli, due to Improta’s slight close touch after the Honduran’s close shot in the area. The referee then cancels with the Var after more than 5′ of review. And for Reggina the joke also arrives in the 82nd minute, when Benevento equalizes with Acampora. After a corner kick, the ball goes to Farias who unloads it for his teammate: the shot goes off the net, but the goal validated by the Var is very doubtful, given that Cappellini, on the ground, is on the trajectory and covers the view in Ravaglia. The amaranths wake up too late, and in the final Paleari is super in Rivas’ header, while Hernani fails to score after a corner. In the final 7′ of added time there was only one maxi-fight in the middle of the pitch: foul on Letizia by Cionek, who was booked as well as Acampora and Camporese.

November 27 – 2.58 pm

