Original title: Zhu Ting helped the Scandic women’s volleyball team win the best record in Serie A and the World League to better train young players

The 2023 World Women’s Volleyball League will kick off on May 31. Under the leadership of Cai Bin, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will also make its debut against the Brazilian team at 17:00 on the same day. It is noteworthy that the Chinese women’s volleyball team’s squad for the World Women’s Volleyball League includes Zeng Jieya, Wu Mengjie, Ni Feifei, Xu Jianan, and Miao Yiwen, who is studying abroad in the Serie A Women’s Volleyball League, and many other outstanding young players. However, the main players such as Zhu Ting and Yao Di were not selected. This also shows that the Chinese women’s volleyball team will train young players well through international competitions such as the World Women’s Volleyball League. In order to prepare for the Women’s Volleyball World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Zhu Ting can say that the current state of the game is very good. He performed very well in the World Women’s Volleyball League in the 2022-2023 season. And helped the Scandic women’s volleyball team win the second place in the regular season of the Serie A women’s volleyball league. And the Europa League championship and the Serie A Women’s Volleyball League, including the playoffs, helped the team win the third place in Serie A. It can be said that the Scandic women’s volleyball team has achieved the best result in history with the help of Zhu Ting and Yao Di, the Chinese twins. This also reflects the excellent technical and tactical level of the Chinese women’s volleyball team.

Zhu Ting has played actively since the Scandic women's volleyball team studying abroad with a wrist injury and just about a month after surgery, and has become the absolute main force of the team. Helped the Scandic women's volleyball team win many games. Among them, Zhu Ting has been the MVP or the player with the most points in many games. For example, when Zhu Ting followed the team in the Serie A women's volleyball playoffs, she helped the team score 16 points in the first round of the semifinals. Help the team beat the Milan women's volleyball team 3-1. Zhu Ting scored 30 points in the first leg of the two-leg Europa League title race. Help the team win. In the second round, they scored 13 points and double-killed their opponents in two rounds. Won the UEFA Champions League position. Zhu Ting's excellent performance further shows that there are a large number of outstanding players in the Chinese women's volleyball team. This time, the Cai Bin Legion did not arrange for Zhu Ting and Yao Di to participate in the World Women's Volleyball League, which also shows that the World Women's Volleyball League is to better train young players. Miao Yiwen is a player in the 2000s who plays for the Italian Pinerolo women's volleyball team. As a young player, Miao Yiwen is actively going overseas, and it is worthy of recognition to exercise this fighting spirit in a higher-intensity league. And the selection of Miao Yiwen in preparation for the World Women's Volleyball League is undoubtedly the coaching staff's intention to train this outstanding young player. Wu Mengjie, an excellent young player born in 2002, was also selected as an excellent player to prepare for the World Women's Volleyball League. Wu Mengjie jumped as high as 3.28 meters, higher than Lang Ping's record of 3.19 meters when he was young. This outstanding young player is clearly the future hope of the Chinese women's volleyball team. In the 2022 Women's Volleyball Asian Cup, the Chinese women's volleyball team arranged a U20 women's volleyball lineup, and added some overage players to the young lineup to face the Women's Volleyball Asian Cup and won the runner-up. And Wu Mengjie is the main force in the lineup. In fact, there are a large number of excellent players in the Chinese women's volleyball team, and even Li Yingying, the main force of the national team, is still very young. Moreover, Wu Mengjie can completely replace Li Yingying and become the main force of the main attacker. Although the lineup also includes the help of the veteran Ding Xia, it is more of a role to bring the new with the old. The Chinese women's volleyball team is on the way to return to the top of the world. What do you think of Zhu Ting helping Stantic women's volleyball team to achieve good results in the Serie A women's volleyball league and the Europa League in the 2022-2023 season? What do you think of the Chinese women's volleyball team actively preparing for the World Women's Volleyball League? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

