Technology Intel XEON W9-3495X Sapphire Rapids 56-core CPU breaks Cinebench R23 world record
Technology

by admin
Intel’s latest XEON W9-3495X Sapphire Rapids 56-core CPU regained the Cinebench test champion in Hwbot.

For a long time, AMD’s Threadripper Pro 5995WX has occupied the supremacy in the Cinebench R23 CPU test throne, but with the launch of the Intel XEON W9-3495X Sapphire Rapids flagship product, it regained the throne of the strongest performance.

The OGS team achieved the Cinebench breakthrough feat during the ASUS OC meetup in 2023 using the ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE, a $1200+ motherboard and a nearly $6000 XEON W9-3495X processor. The overclocking team used LN2 to push the CPU to 5.4GHz on all cores.

Intel’s XEON W9-3495X scored an impressive 132,484 on the multi-core Cinebench R23 test, a nearly 10 percent improvement over the previous record holder, the Threadripper Pro 5995WX, which scored 121,215 on the same test. The difference is that while Threadripper runs at the same 5.4GHz clock using LN2 cooling, it offers more cores and threads (56/112 vs 64/128). This suggests that Intel definitely still has an IPC advantage over Zen3 cores, but with Zen4 Threadrippers on the horizon, that throne won’t hold for Intel for long.

In addition to the Cinebench R23 test record, the Intel XEON W9-3495X topped 3DMark’s CPU test with a score of 41140 while performing at 5.35GHz across the die using LN2. The overclocking was achieved by ASUS in-house overclocker Elm0r, breaking the previous record of 39676 set by the Threadripper Pro 5995WX.

