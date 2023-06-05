Solar power from space: First experiment successful

In the search for sustainable energy, the eyes quickly turn to the sky. If we were able to bundle the sun’s solar energy directly in space, convert it into electricity and direct it to earth, the energy transition would be much easier.

This approach has been researched for several years. So far, however, all projects have failed due to their technical feasibility. Now scientists at the California Institute of Technology have achieved a small success for the first time.

As part of an experiment, the researchers equipped a satellite with light and flexible transmitters. The transmitters transmit the collected energy wirelessly in the form of microwaves over a distance of around one meter to the appropriate receiver. There, the microwaves are converted into electricity and used to power a few LED lights.

There’s no question that one meter doesn’t sound particularly impressive compared to the distance a satellite has to travel to reach Earth. The researchers were at least able to prove that the technology basically works. Under real conditions in space and with inexpensive technology.

They also managed to send a signal from the transmitter to the Caltech campus in Pasadena. Although electricity was not transmitted, the energy could at least be successfully measured. The received signal appeared at the expected time and frequency and had the correct frequency shift as predicted based on the trip from orbit.

“To our knowledge, no one has demonstrated wireless power transmission in space, even with expensive rigid structures. We do this with flexible lightweight structures and with our own integrated circuits. This is a first,” says Ali Hajimiri, head of the team. “No on-site energy transmission infrastructure is needed to receive this energy. This means we can send energy to remote regions and areas devastated by war or natural disasters.”

