With overwhelming praise on Steam, “The Witcher® 3: Wild Hunt” was launched by CD Projekt RED on the PC and home console versions in 2015. CD Projekt RED recently announced that the next-generation version update will be Launching on December 14, 2022, it will be free to anyone who already owns any version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" is confirmed to release PS5 and other next-generation version updates for free, "The Witcher" remake is under development

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” can be said to be an iconic game of CD Projekt RED and has won numerous awards. Players must play a professional witcher equipped with various upgradeable weapons, mutation potions and combat magic, and explore the forgotten world in the open world Ruins, caves and shipwrecks, trade with merchants and dwarf blacksmiths in the city, and hunt down enemies in the fields, mountains and seas, and make choices beyond good and evil in the game, and accept the far-reaching consequences that follow.

As CD PROJEKT RED ushers in its 20th anniversary, it seems that there are many plans to be promoted one after another. Take the “Witcher” series as an example. On October 26, the official website of CD Projekt RED announced that “The Witcher” was the initial starting point of CD PROJEKT RED. It was determined to develop a remake and use Unreal Engine 5 to recreate it. The game is currently being developed by Pre-development at Fool’s Theory, his studio.

For “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, it is confirmed that the next-generation version update will be launched on December 14, 2022. CD Projekt RED said that with the help of the next-generation console and the surging power of modern PC hardware, it will bring dozens of visual effects to the game. , performance and technical improvements, including ray tracing support, faster loading speed on the host side, and many integrated modules to further improve the player’s gaming experience. In addition, a series of DLC related to Netflix “The Witcher” episodes have been added, such as new weapons and armor for Geralt, as well as replacement appearances for some characters.

And players who own any version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” can get the next-generation version update for free, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions.

If you don’t own any version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and want to buy the next-generation version directly, CD Projekt RED also stated that they will launch a next-generation full version of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, including all next-generation enhancements , free DLC, and two expansion packs: “Heart of Stone” and “Blood and Wine”. Players can purchase electronic versions on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC after the next-generation version update is launched, and the physical version is Will be released later.

Gamers who are still only able to play on versions such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will also get an update with new additions, experience improvements and Netflix episodes.

The real screen of the next-generation version update of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, that is, more information and details, will be revealed in next week’s REDstreams, and if you have already bought the game, you can look forward to what the free update will bring The next generation of visual enjoyment.

