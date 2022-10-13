[Epoch Times, October 12, 2022]Recently, the super mansion of Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin in the UK was exposed, and he moved out of his “circle of friends”. According to analysis, the news was revealed to be related to the split of its top rich circle.

Recently, a number of British media reported that the Rutland Gate 2-8a super-luxury house was recently listed for sale. The actual owner of Rutland Gate 2-8a, known as the most expensive mansion in London, is Xu Jiayin, and the transaction was sold for 210 million pounds. Zhang Songqiao, known as “Chongqing Li Ka-shing”, came forward to buy the mansion two years ago.

Zhang Songqiao is an important figure in Xu Jiayin’s circle of friends. According to public information, Zhang Songqiao came forward to buy the above-mentioned London mansion in January 2020, which was about 2 billion yuan at the exchange rate at that time, setting a record for the most expensive single residential real estate transaction in the UK.

The British “Guardian” said on October 8 that since Rutland Gate 2-8a was put on the market in the past few weeks, at least five potential buyers have visited the super mansion, including the Middle East royal family and American investors.

The above mansion is located in a prime location in central London. It was built in the 1830s and covers a total area of ​​62,000 square feet, overlooking Hyde Park. The mansion has seven floors and 45 guest rooms. It is equipped with an indoor swimming pool, a hotel-level kitchen, and a dedicated underground parking lot.

According to the British “The Times”, in April last year, Zhang Songqiao also submitted a renovation plan to the real estate jurisdiction, planning to spend 200 million pounds to carry out large-scale repairs to this super mansion, and it is expected that the value of the property after the renovation will rise to 500 million Between £600m and potentially the world‘s highest value single private residential property.

According to public information, Zhang Songqiao is a Chongqing businessman engaged in real estate development.

Zhang Songqiao also serves as the chairman of the board of directors of 4 Hong Kong-listed companies, ranking 20th in the 2007 Hurun Real Estate Rich List, one of the 25 well-known Chinese in Forbes in 2008, and 98th in the 2009 Hainan Clearwater Bay Hurun Rich List.

The self-media “Deep Blue Finance” founded by professional financial reporters reported on October 12 that the news that Zhang Songqiao helped hold Xu Jiayin’s British mansion was exposed, and the old things two years ago were suddenly brought up again, which may be related to the breakdown of the relationship between Zhang and Xu. .

Behind Xu Jiayin, there is a circle of Hong Kong’s top rich people – “Big D Club”. The main members include Zheng Yutong, one of the four super-rich in Hong Kong, chairman of New World, his son Zheng Jiachun, Yang Shoucheng, chairman of Emperor Group, Liu Luanxiong, chairman of China Land, and Zhang Songqiao, chairman of CC Land.

On November 5, 2009, Evergrande successfully landed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Zheng Yutong, Liu Luanxiong, Yang Shoucheng, Zhang Songqiao and others all attended the platform for Xu Jiayin.

The article in “Deep Blue Finance” said that Xu Jiayin officially became a member of the “Big D Club”. When these “big D club” members were about to retreat from the mainland real estate market, Xu Jiayin became their most loyal pick-up man.

Data shows that in less than 10 years since Xu Jiayin became a member of the “Big D Club”, Evergrande spent nearly 55 billion to take over all the assets of the “Big D Club” in mainland China.

In September 2021, Evergrande suffered a thunderstorm, and its 2 trillion debt made it stand on the edge of a cliff. Perhaps it was from this time that the relationship between the members of the “Big D Club” quietly changed.

According to the 2021 annual report of CC Land, in the second half of 2021, CC Land emptied all investments in Evergrande Auto and realized a cash gain of HK$23.8 million. At this time, Evergrande was in the early stage of thunderstorms. Xu Jiayin wanted to borrow Evergrande cars to give investors confidence. Unexpectedly, his former brother Zhang Songqiao was the first to say no.

It’s not just Zhang Songqiao who runs, Liu Luanxiong would rather lose billions of dollars than sell Evergrande shares crazily.

The annual report shows that in 2021, China Real Estate is expected to record a realized loss of about HK$7.87 billion in selling Evergrande shares in the open market. Counting the remaining shares, it will lose about HK$10.92 billion by investing in Evergrande alone.

Since Evergrande fell into debt crisis in the second half of last year, Xu Jiayin had to sell assets to collect funds, including his personal assets.

According to the information provided by Evergrande, from July 1, 2021 to November 16, 2021, Xu Jiayin has provided 7 billion in cash to support Evergrande’s crisis, from his personal mortgage stocks, selling villas in Hong Kong, selling Private jets, and the listing of self-occupied houses at No. 1 Shenzhen Bay and Guangzhou Zhujiang New Town.

In addition, there are also rumors that Xu Jiayin has sold 3 of the 4 private jets purchased, and his elder brother Xu Jiaqin also sold many of his properties in Guangdong in order to support his younger brother.

With the sudden collapse of the Evergrande Group, Xu Jiayin’s halo as China‘s once richest man has dimmed.

