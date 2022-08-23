Home Health Another case of imported Dengue, the affected patient is fine. Disinfestation taken in the night
Health

by admin
An imported case of Dengue in La Spezia. Reason for which a request for disinfestation was taken, aimed at eliminating tiger mosquitoes and larvae, by ASL 5 from which the ordinance of the Municipality started. From 22 last night, the reclamation works started. The protocol was triggered by the hospital treatment of a patient who came into contact with the virus abroad and who presented with some lines of fever and skin rash. According to what is learned, her health conditions do not cause concern.

Another case arose in June, where operations were concentrated in the Favaro district. Also in this case it was “a larvicidal and adulticidal preventive intervention to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes of the genus Aedes”. Tiger mosquitoes are in fact vectors of the virus that is not transmitted directly between humans and normally, as reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, “gives rise to fever within 5-6 days from the mosquito bite, with temperatures that can even be very high. . Fever is accompanied by acute headaches, pains around and behind the eyes, severe pain in muscles and joints, nausea and vomiting, skin irritations that can appear on most of the body after 3-4 days after the onset of fever. Typical symptoms are often absent in children ”.

Returning to the episode that yesterday triggered the rodent control which continued until late at night, as the ordinance mentions in the four hours following the beginning of the intervention, it also affected the manholes in order to also eliminate the larvae. In the area of ​​Scalinata Guidoni and within a radius of 200 meters, signs have been posted to warn the population.

Among the recommendations that citizens had to follow for the duration of the interventions: closed windows, air conditioners off, no night walks alone or with their pets who had to stay at home during the treatment and keep them covered with plastic sheets. kennels, the bowls of their use. To these indications were added those following the treatment: not to leave the clothes hanging and to wash carefully with gloves everything that could be left outside, such as games and benches, and without cover. In case of accidental contact with the insecticide product, it is recommended to wash the affected part abundantly with soap and water.

