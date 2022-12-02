L’Rt medio between November 9 and November 22 is equal to 1,14above the epidemic threshold. When the transmissibility index exceeds unity, it means that the pandemic and Covid in Italy she returned to racing. And the other data released by monitoring weekly ISS-Ministry of Health highlight this trend. If the incidence of cases is stable and equal to 386 per 1,000,000 inhabitants, it still grows the occupation of the hospital places by Covid patients, both in ordinary departments both in therapy intensivewhich were stable last week.

In fact, the occupancy rate in intensive care rises to 3,2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on December 1st) against 2,5% of 24 November. The employment rate in areas medical nationwide it rises to 13,3% against 12 of the previous week. With a practical consequence: new alarm bells in the hospitals. In fact, they increase from five to seventhis week, the Regions in which the occupation of ordinary departments by Covid patients it ranks above the alert threshold fixed at 15%. It’s about Emilia Romagna (17,1%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (20,6%), Liguria (27%), Marche (18,6%), Umbria (35,5%), Valle d’Aosta (17,9%) e Veneto (16%). The occupation of terapie intensive on the other hand, for all the Regions and autonomous Provinces it is still below the alert threshold set at 10%with the highest values ​​recorded in Emilia Romagna (6,5%) e Abruzzo (6,1%).

“The incidence of new cases from infection from Sars-CoV-2 in Italy is stable compared to last week. The impact on hospitals remains limited, but with bed occupancy rates in increase both in the medical areas and in intensive care,” reads the monitoring. I am still Emilia Romagna, Liguria e Marche the Italian regions classified a high risk for Covid, according to the weekly monitoring tables of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health, which theberaking latest news Salute he viewed. The risk is moderate in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, the Autonomous Province of Trento, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria and Veneto. TO low risk the other regions/pa (Bolzano, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Sardinia, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta).

On a weekly basis, November 25 – December 1, 2022, according to the ministry bulletin, new cases decrease slightly. In particular, there are 227,440 new positive cases with a variation of -0.7% compared to the previous week (229,135); 635 deceased with a variation of +9.5% compared to the previous week (580); 1,324,969 swabs with a variation of +3.8% compared to the previous week (1,276,986). The positivity rate is 17.2% with a variation of -0.7% compared to the previous week (17.9%).