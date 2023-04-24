one dead and over 20 missing

Second small boat sunk in Lampedusa. Three missing and 42 safe
A second small boat sank off Lampedusa. Forty-two people were rescued by the Coast Guard, including 5 women and 3 minors, but according to the statements of the shipwrecked there would be three missing, all men. The group said it set sail from Sfax, Tunisia, at 10pm last Saturday, an hour after the first shipwrecked vessel. Survivors reported being from Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Guinea, Mali, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.
Tunisia, found 30 bodies of migrants victims of shipwrecks
The Tunisian Coast Guard of Sfax, Kerkennah and Mahdia yesterday found the bodies of 30 people, including those of two women and two children, in a state of decomposition. This was announced by the spokesman of the National Guard of Tunis. According to a preliminary investigation, the same source said that they should be corpses belonging to sub-Saharan victims of shipwrecks. The bodies were sent to the forensic departments for investigation of the case. The note does not mention which shipwrecks these finds refer to.
20 migrants missing
About 20 migrants would be missing after the shipwreck in Italian Sar waters. It was reported by the 34 survivors immediately after being transferred to the Coast Guard patrol boat CP319. The Port Authority is coordinating the search for the missing. In the next few hours, the survivors will also be heard by the flying squad in the Lampedusa hotspot.
Sinks small boat of 7 meters
A 7-metre small boat sank in the Italian Sar area. During the night, a fishing boat rescued 34 migrants and recovered the body of a man. The group of survivors and the body were transferred to the CP319 patrol boat of the Coast Guard which took everyone to Lampedusa. Searches are underway for any missing persons, in the Italian Sar area where the shipwreck occurred, by the Port Authority and the Guardia di Finanza. The survivors are 26 men, 8 women and 6 minors. The boat had left at 21 on Saturday from Sfax in Tunisia.
The migrants, originally from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, the Comoros Islands and Sudan, said they paid 500 to 600 euros for the trip and that on the seven-metre metal boat there were ten jerrycans of fuel of twenty liters each.