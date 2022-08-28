People’s Daily Online, Shijiazhuang, August 28 (Zhu Longchao) According to the Health Bureau of Qiaoxi District, Shijiazhuang City, from 0-24:00 on August 27, 22 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia were added in Qiaoxi District, Shijiazhuang City, of which 4 cases were in isolation 18 cases were detected in the control area.

At present, all the traced close contacts have been under centralized isolation and medical observation, and various prevention and control measures are being carried out in an orderly manner.

The trajectory of the action is announced as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 21 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, at about 6:30, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in Shanshui Jiayuan Community, Qiaoxi District, where he lived. At about 11:20, I walked to the bedding department on the 3rd floor of Yiyou Department Store Shopping Center for shopping, and then went home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21, at about 6:30, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community. At around 9:00, drive to Xiangyun International Community in Qiaoxi District to pick up friends and go to Poly and Guangchenyue real estate in Yuhua District. At 10:50, drive to Sim counter in White Decoration City, Yuhua District, and at 12:30, go to Shancheng Romance (White Store) Dinner, send friends back to Xiangyun International Community at 13:30 and return home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

From August 22 to 24, I walked to No. 410 Gongnong Road, Qiaoxi District, at 8:30 every day, and walked home after 12:00. Walk to the work unit at 14:30, and walk home from get off work at 17:30. During the period, before returning home from get off work at 17:30 on August 24, I walked to Shenwei Pharmacy (Gongyou Store) to buy medicine, then went to Haoyang Clothing Store on the east side of the intersection of Youyi Street and Gongnong Road, and returned home around 18:00. Walk to the bedding department on the 3rd floor of Yiyou Department Store at 20:00, and walk home at 21:00. The rest of the time at home without going out.

On August 25, at 6 o’clock, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community. Walk to work at about 8:30, return and change clothes at Haoyang Clothing Store at about 10:30, and walk home at about 12:00. Walk to the work unit at 14:30, walk to the Backgammon Cake Shop (Yiyou Store) after get off work at 17:30, and then walk back home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 22 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, a nucleic acid test was conducted at the nucleic acid testing point in Kaida Community, Qiaoxi District, where he lived at around 6:00, and he returned home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21st, at around 6 o’clock, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community. Ride to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Plaza) around 8:30 for shopping, and return home at around 9:30 without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 22, there was no going out at home.

On August 23, I went to the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road to buy vegetables at around 7 o’clock. After returning home, I did not go out.

On August 24, there was no going out at home.

On August 25, at about 6 o’clock, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community. At about 17:30, I walked to the vegetable market in the south of Kaida Community to buy vegetables, and did not go out after returning home. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, I walked to Hongmanlou Supermarket (Gongnongdian) for shopping at around 8:30, and did not go out after returning home at around 9:00.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 23 in Qiaoxi District: the son of asymptomatic infected person 9

On August 21st, from 0:30 to 6:00, I sang at Tianzhimeng KTV (Rose Garden) in Qiaoxi District, and took a taxi (car number: Ji AZ6135) around 6:00 to return to my home in Meilinyuan Community, Shengshi Huating, Qiaoxi District. At about 13:30, I rode an electric car to a Chongqing fast food restaurant for dinner, and returned home at about 14:00. From 20:00 to 21:00, I ate at a Chongqing fast food restaurant, and then went home without going out.

On August 22, I ate at a fast food restaurant in Chongqing from 14:00 to 15:00. During this period, I bought drinks at the Fenhuang supermarket to the north of the hotel, and then returned home without going out.

On August 23, I ate at a Chongqing fast food restaurant from 14:00 to 15:00, and then returned home. At 20:30, I walked to No. 100 Xinshi Middle Road and Heshunzhai Hotel for dinner and left at 23:30. After that, I returned home without going out.

On August 24th, from 0:00 to 2:40, I ate at the Fatty Little Fat Chuan Store (Yiyou Store) at No. 165 Youyi South Street, Qiaoxi District, and went to the nearby Fenghe Rili Supermarket (Yiyou Store) for shopping. Go to Tianzhimeng KTV in Qiaoxi District to sing at around 2:40, and take a taxi (car number: Ji AZB885) to return home around 6:00. At 13:20, we went to Chongqing fast food restaurant for dinner and returned home at 14:00. At 19:30, go to the nucleic acid testing point in Zhensan Street Community on Xinshi Middle Road, Hongqi Street for nucleic acid testing. From 20:00 to 21:00, I ate at a Chongqing fast food restaurant, and then went home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 25, at 6 o’clock, I went to the nucleic acid testing point of Shengshi Huating Meilinyuan Community in Qiaoxi District for nucleic acid testing and returned home. At 13:45, go to the Tobacco and Alcohol Supermarket (Traffic Store) in Qiaoxi District, go to Chongqing fast food restaurant from 13:50 to 14:40, and go to Wanjiafu Tobacco Hotel (Xinshi South Road Branch) in Qiaoxi District at 16:40 ) shopping, no going out after returning home at 16:50. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, as a close contact of asymptomatic infected person 9, he was transferred to a centralized isolation point.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result at the isolation point was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to the designated hospital by negative pressure ambulance, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 24 in Qiaoxi District: the wife of asymptomatic infected person 18

On August 20, there was no going out at home.

On August 21st, nucleic acid testing was conducted at the nucleic acid testing point in Qichengyuan Community, Qiaoxi District, where he lived at around 16:00, and he did not go out at home during the rest of the time. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

From August 22 to 24, no going out at home.

On August 25, nucleic acid testing was carried out at the nucleic acid testing point in the community at around 15:00, and the rest of the time at home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, he was transferred to a centralized isolation point as a close contact of asymptomatic infected person 18.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result at the isolation point was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to the designated hospital by negative pressure ambulance, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 25 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 21st, ride a bicycle from the home of Jinzheng Dijingcheng in Qiaoxi District to the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road at around 7:00, go to Dongliyuan Community in Qiaoxi District at around 8:00, and take a private car to the south of Yuhua District. I went shopping at the market and took a private car back to Dongliyuan Community in Qiaoxi District at 11:26. I did not go out after returning home by bicycle.

On August 22, I rode a bicycle to my daughter’s house in this community at around 8:30, and sent my grandson to the Inspirational Fight Club at No. 77 Weiming South Street, Qiaoxi District, for a class at around 10:30, and returned to my daughter’s house after delivery. After returning home around 19:30, there was no going out.

On August 23, I went to my daughter’s house at around 8:00, sent my grandson to the Inspirational Fight Club at around 10:30, went shopping at Xianliantian Supermarket (Haiyue Tiandi) in Qiaoxi District at around 10:45, and returned to my daughter’s house. At around 17:35, I walked to Haolihi (Dijingcheng Store) at the south gate of the community for shopping. At around 17:39, I walked to the property on the 1st floor on the right side of the south gate of the community to pay the fee, and then returned to my daughter’s house. After dinner, I returned home without going out. .

On August 24, I went to my daughter’s house at around 8 o’clock. After returning home around 17:17, there was no going out.

On August 25, I went to Hebei Runxin Bokang Pharmacy (Dijingcheng Store) to buy medicine by bicycle at about 10:25, and went to Hebei Bank (Qianjin Street Sub-branch) to do business at about 10:30, and then went to Xianliantian supermarket (Haiyuetiandi store) shopping, no going out after returning home.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 26 in Qiaoxi District: grandson of positive infected person 25

On August 20, in the morning, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in Jinzheng Dijingcheng Community, Qiaoxi District, where he lived. At about 12:00, I walked to Jiangxi Crock Pot Soup Shop on Qianjin Street, Qiaoxi District, for dinner, and returned home at about 12:40. Walked to the community at 14:00 to attend the homework remedial class, and did not go out after walking home at 18:30. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community in the morning. Around 17:00, I followed my mother to the local specialty store in the west of Minxin Square, north of Gongnong Road, Dongli Vegetable Market, Dongqixihua Street Underwear Store, and Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Square Store) to shop at KFC. At 19:20, I went to have dinner at Wallace Burger on Qianjin Street, and then went home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 22, I walked to the Inspirational Fight Club at No. 77 Weiming South Street, Qiaoxi District at around 10:30 for class, and walked back home at 11:45. Walked to the community at 14:00 to attend the homework remedial class, and did not go out after walking home at 18:30.

On August 23, I walked to Inspirational Fight Club for class at about 10:30, and walked home at 11:45. Walk to the community at 14:00 to take the homework remedial class, and walk back home at 18:30. At 20:30, I walked to the big copper pot on Qianjin Street to eat open-air grilled skewers. During this period, I went to the fisherman next door to grill fish to buy food. After walking home at 21:00, I did not go out.

From August 24th to 25th, no going out at home every morning. Walk to the community at 14:00 to attend the homework remedial class, walk back home at 18:30, and do not go out the rest of the time.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 27 in Qiaoxi District:

From August 20th to August 22nd, every day around 7:00 in the morning, ride a bicycle or walk from the home of Jinzheng Dijingcheng in Qiaoxi District to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Plaza) for shopping, and then go home without going out.

On August 23, at 7:00, I walked to the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road in Qiaoxi District for shopping at the morning market, and then returned home without going out.

On August 24, I did not go out at home in the morning. Walk to Baolongcang Shopping Plaza Station at 13:00, take bus No. 49 and get off at White Mall Station, walk to Mingyue Teahouse in Yuhua District around 13:30 for shopping, and take bus No. 49 to return home at 15:00 without going out.

On August 25, I walked to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Plaza) for shopping at 9:00, and then returned home without going out.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 28 in Qiaoxi District: husband of asymptomatic infected person 27

From August 20th to 24th, I walked from the home of Jinzheng Dijingcheng Community in Qiaoxi District to Minxin Square in Qiaoxi District around 7:00 every day, and returned home around 8:00. The rest of the time at home without going out.

From August 25th to 26th, no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 29 in Qiaoxi District:

From August 20th to 21st, I did not go out at home every morning. At around 14:00, I conducted nucleic acid testing at the nucleic acid testing point in Kaida Community, Qiaoxi District, where I lived, and then went to the swimming pool on the first floor of Evergrande Huafu Sports Center in Qiaoxi District to swim at 17:00 Return home from left to right, and do not go out at home the rest of the time. Nucleic acid test results were negative.

On August 22, there was no going out at home.

On August 23, I took a private car to the English training class at 516 Huite Building, Xinhua Road, Xinhua District at around 9:00, went back to my grandfather’s house for dinner at around 12:30, and took a private car back to my home in Kaida Community, Qiaoxi District at around 17:00. No going out after that.

On August 24th, I took a private car to the 516 English training class in Huite Building at around 9:30, and went back to my grandfather’s house for dinner at around 12:30. At about 14:30, take a private car to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Plaza) for shopping, take a private car to the nucleic acid detection point at the entrance of Xiqing Park at 16:00, and go to Yixintu near Kaida Community in Qiaoxi District at 16:15 Wen advertising fast printing shop, after returning home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 25th, at about 9:00, take a private car to the relative’s house in the family building of the Animal Husbandry Bureau in Gaocheng District, walk to the nucleic acid testing point at the entrance of the family building of the Animal Husbandry Bureau at around 10:30 for nucleic acid testing, and take a private car back home at 12:30 , and then did not go out at home. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

30 asymptomatic infected persons in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20th, at 9:43, I set off from the post office dormitory at No. 129 Gongnong Road by bicycle, went shopping at Yiyou Department Store in Qiaoxi District, and went to Laosi Rabbit Meat Shop at the intersection of Gongnong Road and Shifan Street at about 10:00. Go to the Nuo Xian Fresh Food Supermarket at No. 37 Gongnong Road, Qiaoxi District, around 10:30, and then go back home without going out.

On August 21st, around 10 o’clock, I went to Laosi Rabbit Meat Shop by bicycle for shopping, and then went home without going out.

On August 22, I did not go out at home in the morning. At about 12:00, I walked to the Bingbing supermarket at the intersection of Gongnong Road and Lijiang Street to buy vegetables, and then returned home without going out.

On August 23, I went to the vegetable market next to the railway 34 dormitory in Qiaoxi District by bicycle around 9:00 to buy vegetables, went to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Square Store) to shop at the Halal Ximeng Beef and Mutton Store, and went to Jinzhengdi at around 9:30 Shopping at the Jingcheng Farmers Market, and then shopping at the crispy biscuits shop opposite Jinzheng Dijingcheng. After returning home, I did not go out.

On August 24, I did not go out at home during the day. Walk to Yonghui Square around 19:00 for a walk, and return home around 20:00 without going out.

On August 25th, at about 9:30, I walked to the nucleic acid testing point next to Baode Business in Qiaoxi District for nucleic acid testing, and then returned to the community. At 9:43, I went to Nuo Xiansheng Fresh Supermarket for shopping, and then went to the nearby Red Fruit. Back home after shopping. At 17:12, I went to the Honghong Fruit Store for shopping, and at 18:22 I went to the Nuo Xiansheng Fresh Supermarket for shopping, and then went to the Honghong Fruit Store for shopping, and then went home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 31 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 22, at 18:17, take the D1606 train (3 carriages, 5F) from Hengshui North Station to Shijiazhuang Station. After getting off at 19:03, take a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the West Square of the railway station, and then take a taxi ( Car No.: Ji A12437) to buy bread at the Yisumen dim sum shop at the intersection of Gongnong Road and Hongqi Street, and then walk back to the dormitory of Hebei Provincial Tobacco Bureau in Qiaoxi District without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 23, at 7:20, I went to work at No. 276 Youyi South Street, Qiaoxi District. No going out after returning home from get off work at 17:30.

On August 24, I walked to work around 7:00. At 18:21, I walked to the Dacui Fruit Shop at the southeast corner of the intersection of Hongqi Street and Xinshi North Road to buy fruit. After walking home around 19:00, I did not go out.

On August 25th, I walked to work at 7:50. At about 8:50, I conducted a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid detection point opposite the Stone Carving Garden. After that, I walked to Lihangguantang Community, Qiaoxi District, to meet friends, and then returned to work. After walking home around 19:00, I did not go out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 32 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, at about 7:00, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in Hanlin Guantianxia Community, Qiaoxi District, where he lived. In the afternoon, I went home for shopping at Xianfeng Fruit in the community without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21, nucleic acid testing was conducted at the nucleic acid testing point in the community at around 7:00, and then returned home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 22, there was no going out at home.

On August 23, around 6:00, I went to the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road to buy vegetables. At around 8:00, I went to Akron English Class, Block A, Zhuoda Zhongyuan Business Building to send children to class at 10:20. Go left and right to the western medicine clinic at the intersection of Gongnong Road and Shifan Street to pick up medicine and return home. At about 15:40, I rode an electric car to the staff sports and fitness center to send the children to play badminton, and then returned home without going out.

On August 24, I did not go out at home in the morning. At about 17:00, I went to the bottom of the community to buy fruit at Fengjie Fruit Shop, and at about 19:00 at the bottom of the community, I went to Shangchengji Black Duck Shop for shopping. After that, I went home without going out.

On August 25, I did not go out at home in the morning. At 17:00, I went to the food stalls around the community for shopping, and around 21:00, I went to Jinwu Supermarket for shopping, and then went home without going out.

On August 26, I did not go out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 33 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, I walked from No. 100-2, Shifan Street, Qiaoxi District, where I lived, at about 10:00, went to the nucleic acid testing point in Gongnong Road Minxinhe Qiaotoubian Park for nucleic acid testing and returned home. At about 14:30, I went for a walk in Minxinhe Square, and I did not go out after returning home at 16:00. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21, I did not go out at home in the morning. At about 14:00, go to the nucleic acid testing point in the Minxinhe Qiaotoubian Park on Gongnong Road for nucleic acid testing, and then return home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 22, around 7:00, he drove to the gate of the Second Hospital (Headquarters) of Shijiazhuang City to send people off and returned home. At about 9:00, we went for a walk in Minxin River on Gongnong Road and returned home. At 12:00, I drove to the gate of the Second Hospital of Shijiazhuang City (headquarters) to pick up people, and then returned home without going out.

On August 23, at 8:00, walk to Caochang Street Primary School Station, take bus No. 93 and get off at Weiming Zhongshan Road Station, transfer to No. 78 bus and get off at North Railway Station Station, walk to the supermarket at the entrance of the Light Industry Community for shopping, then Went to visit friends in the dormitory of the Light Industry Department, and then returned home without going out.

On August 24, at around 6:30, I drove to the gate of Shijiazhuang No. 2 Hospital (headquarters) to send people off. I bought breakfast at the gate of Kaida Community at around 7:00 and returned home. At 11:00, I drove to Shijiazhuang No. 2 Hospital ( Headquarters) pick up people at the door, and then return home without going out.

On August 25, I walked to the gate of Kaida Community at about 6:10 to buy breakfast, and went back home after shopping at the farmers’ market on Zhinong Road at about 10:30. Go to Hongmanlou Supermarket (Gongnong Road Store) for shopping at 17:00, go to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Square Store) for shopping around 17:30, and then go home without going out.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 34 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20th, at around 7:00, I departed from the home of Zhentou Supply and Marketing Co., Ltd., No. 238, Hongqi Street, Qiaoxi District, and went to the nucleic acid detection point near the community for nucleic acid detection. At around 7:15, I bought breakfast at the fritters stand on Zhengang Road, and then rode The electric car went to work at No. 356 Gongnong Road, Qiaoxi District, and returned home around 8:00. Ride an electric bike to work around 16:00 and return home around 17:30. Around 20:00, I walked to the west of Zhuoda Rose Garden and the east of Minxin River Bridge, and returned home around 21:00 without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21, I walked to the morning market near the community for breakfast at around 7:40, and then went to the Yucheng Community Fruit and Vegetable Season Supermarket for shopping, and returned home around 8:10. At 14:00, I rode an electric car to buy grapes from the vineyard in Beiguyi Village, Luquan District, and returned home at about 15:20. Around 20:00, I walked to the west of Zhuoda Rose Garden and the east of Minxin River Bridge, and returned home around 21:00 without going out.

On August 22, I did not go out at home in the morning. At about 15:15, I went to work at my unit, and at 17:30 I went to Zhensan Street Convenience Comprehensive Market and went home after shopping. Go to work at 19:00, take a walk to the west of Zhuoda Rose Garden and east of Minxin River Bridge at around 20:30, and return home at around 21:00 without going out.

On August 23, around 8:30, I rode an electric car to the Fruit and Vegetable Supermarket for shopping, and then went to Hanlin Guantian Community to visit relatives. At about 9:50, go to the Haitang Bay Convenience Market on Zhengang Road for shopping, then go to the relative’s house in Haitang Homeland for dinner, and return home at about 13:00. Go to work at the unit around 15:15 and go home at 17:30. Go to work at 19:00, take a walk to the west of Zhuoda Rose Garden and east of Minxin River Bridge at around 20:30, and return home at around 21:00 without going out.

On August 24, I did not go out at home in the morning. Go to work at the unit around 15:15 and go home at 17:30. Go to work at 19:00, take a walk to the west of Zhuoda Rose Garden and east of Minxin River Bridge at around 20:30, and return home at around 21:00 without going out.

On August 25th, at 9:00 am, I went to Hanlin Guantianxia Community to visit relatives, then went to Shanghe Fruit and Vegetable Supermarket (Shitong Road Store) at the bottom of Buildings 1 and 2 of Jianguo Road North Hanlin Guantianxia, ​​and then went to No. 309 Hongqi Street Return home after nucleic acid testing at a nearby nucleic acid testing point. Go to work at about 15:15, go to Haitang Bay Convenience Market Baoding Zhengjia Roasted Seeds Store and Jianguo Road Shuijianbao Store for shopping at 17:30. Go to work at 19:00, and return home at 20:30 without going out.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 35 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, at around 8:30, I walked from Yongya Jinjiang Community in High-tech Zone where I lived to go to Beiguo Supermarket (Yixin Store) in High-tech Zone for shopping, and walked back to Yongya Jinjiang’s home at around 9:10. At around 15:30, I walked to the same community to visit relatives, and at around 16:30, I returned to Yongya Jinjiang’s home without going out.

On August 21, at about 7:30, I took a private car back to my home in Shanshui Jiayuan, Qiaoxi District. Walk to the unit to pick up the car at about 22:00, drive to the second child of the halal fat intestines string (Zhentou shop) by car at about 10:10, and then return to Yongya Jinjiang’s home without going out.

On August 22, I went to Yihao Supermarket in Yongya Jinjiang Community to buy food at around 10:00, and then returned home without going out.

On August 23, around 6:40, I took a private car from Yongya Jinjiang to Shanshui Jiayuan Community in Qiaoxi District. At 8:45, walk to work at No. 410 Gongnong Road, Qiaoxi District. Around 17:30, I walked back to Shanshui Jiayuan’s home without going out.

On August 24, I walked to and from get off work and returned to Shanshui Jiayuan home without going out.

On August 25th, I walked to work at 8:45. At around 11:25, we walked to Michelle Ice City at the bottom of the northeast corner of Shanshui Jiayuan Community to pick up drinks and go home. At around 17:00, I rode a shared bicycle to the Lichun Hotel in Xinhua District to pick up the car. At around 17:40, I drove back to Yongya Jinjiang’s home without going out.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 36 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, he did not go out at home in Xili Community (Fuhua Garden), Qiaoxi District.

On August 21, around 6 o’clock, I went to the northbound morning market at the intersection of Ziqiang Road, Minxin River, and went shopping. After that, I went to a mountain spring outside Longquan Temple to pick up water. After returning home, I did not go out.

On August 22, there was no going out at home.

On August 23, I walked to the northbound morning market at the intersection of Ziqiang Road, Minxinhe River at around 6:00, and went home after shopping. At around 15:40, I went to Liuying Village, Qiaoxi District, to meet with friends, and then returned home without going out.

On August 24, there was no going out at home.

On August 25, I did not go out at home during the day. At about 19:00, I walked to the store on Changqing Road at the entrance of the community to buy food. I didn’t enter because of the large number of people. After that, I returned home without going out.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 37 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, at 9 o’clock, I took a private car from Tianyoujiayuan’s home in Qiaoxi District to Shijiazhuang Zoo, and entered from the east gate to play. At 12:00, eat at the entrance of the zoo circus, enter the zoo’s polar ocean world at 12:20, and leave the museum around 15:40. At about 16:00, take a private car back home after leaving the park at the south gate of the zoo. At about 17:30, I walked to Yijiamei Barbershop in Ximen of the community for a haircut, and then returned home without going out.

On August 21, I did not go out at home in the morning. Around 16:00, I took a private car to see a doctor at Shijiazhuang Lu’s Dermatology Hospital in Yuhua District, and did not go out after returning home.

On August 22, there was no going out at home.

On August 23, I walked to the Zhensi Street Health Center in Qiaoxi District at around 8 o’clock and returned home after being vaccinated. At 19:30, he accompanied his mother on foot to the Yijianmei Barber Shop in Ximen of Tianyou Homeland for a haircut. Go to McDonald’s (Northland Mall Yiyou Shopping Center) for shopping around 21:00, go to Runkeduo supermarket on the east side of Tianyou Homeland for shopping around 21:10, and then go home without going out.

On August 24, I did not go out at home in the morning. At 19:10, we walked to Minxin Square for a walk, and at 20:40, we walked to Yonghui Supermarket (Minxin Plaza) for shopping, and then returned home without going out.

On August 25, at about 11:00, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community. Around 18:00, I took a walk in the west gate of Tianyou Community, and then returned home without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 38 in Qiaoxi District:

From August 20th to 21st, I would walk from my home in Hanlin Guantianxia Community in Qiaoxi District at around 5 o’clock every day to buy vegetables at the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road, and return home after about half an hour. At about 9:00, I walked to Xiqing Park in Qiaoxi District for about 1 hour. After returning home, I did not go out.

On August 22, he did not go out at home.

On August 23, the trajectory of action was the same as on the 20th and 21st.

On August 24, I walked to the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road at around 5:00, and returned home after about half an hour. Walk to Xiqing Park in Qiaoxi District at around 9:00, and go to Xinxing Pharmacy in the north of the community to check medical insurance accounts at around 11:00, and then go home without going out.

From August 25th to 26th, no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 39 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, I walked from my home in Kaida Community, Qiaoxi District, to the Nanmen Vegetable Market in the community at around 5:40 to buy vegetables, and returned home at around 7:00. Around 9:00, I walked to Hongmanlou Supermarket (Gongnong Store) and went home after shopping. At about 19:00, I walked to Xiqing Park for a walk. After returning home at 21:30, I did not go out.

On August 21st, I walked to the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road in Qiaoxi District at around 6:00, and returned home at around 7:30. Around 9:00, I walked to Hongmanlou Supermarket (Gongnong Store) and went home after shopping. At about 19:15, I walked to Xiqing Park for a walk. After returning home at about 21:00, I did not go out.

From August 22nd to 23rd, I walked to the Nanmen vegetable market in the community every morning to buy vegetables and returned home. At about 13:30, I took my granddaughter to take the No. 10 bus from Xiqing Park Station to Art Center Station to Vientiane Tiancheng San Studied in Lou Caiyi painting shop and returned home around 16:00. At about 19:30, I walked to Xiqing Park for a walk, returned home at about 21:00, and did not go out for the rest of the time.

On August 24th, I walked to the Nanmen Vegetable Market in the community at about 6:30 to buy vegetables, and went to the Hongmanlou Supermarket (Gongnongdian) for shopping at about 9:00 and returned home. At about 19:20, I walked to Xiqing Park for a walk. After returning home at about 21:00, I did not go out.

On August 25th, at about 6:30, I walked to the Nanmen vegetable market in the community to buy vegetables and returned home. Around 15:00, I went to Hongmanlou Supermarket (Gongnongdian) for shopping, and then went home without going out.

On August 26, there was no going out at home.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 40 in Qiaoxi District: father-in-law of asymptomatic infected person 5

From August 20th to 21st, except for daily nucleic acid testing at the nucleic acid testing point in Youdong Jiayuan Community, the rest of the time did not go out at home. Both nucleic acid tests were negative.

From August 22 to 24, no going out at home.

On August 25, I did not go out at home in the morning. At 17:40, they were transferred to the centralized isolation point by negative pressure ambulance as a close contact.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result at the isolation point was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to the designated hospital by negative pressure ambulance, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 41 in Qiaoxi District: the son of asymptomatic infected person 5

On August 20, at about 9:00, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in Youdong Jiayuan Community, Qiaoxi District, where he lived. At 20:00, I rode an electric car to Beiguo Supermarket (Beidu Store) for shopping, and I did not go out after returning home at 20:33. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 21, at about 10:30, he returned home after a nucleic acid test at the nucleic acid test point in the community. Riding near Yuxi Park at 19:50 and returning home at 21:30 without going out. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 22, I cycled along the South Second Ring Road of Zhonghua Street at 9:30, and returned home at 12. At 20:00, I rode along Chengjiao Street, Jianguo Road, and at about 20:30, I went to my grandmother’s house in Tianyou Community, Qiaoxi District. I didn’t go out after returning home at 21:47.

On August 23, at 11:30, I went to Zhensi Street Market for shopping, and then went home for dinner at Erkuan Ramen on Youyi Street. Ride a bicycle to Xishan Forest Park to climb the mountain around 15:00, leave by bicycle at 18:00, and return home at 18:40. At around 20:00, I went to play table tennis in the small park on the South Second Ring Road of Shitong Road, and I did not go out after returning home at around 21:00.

On August 24th, at 13:30, I rode a tram to the Medigar Eye Hospital (near Xinshilong Supermarket), and went to the outdoor nucleic acid testing point of Yiling Hospital for nucleic acid testing at around 14:00. I did not go out after returning home at around 15:10. The nucleic acid test result on the same day was negative.

On August 25, as a close contact, he was transferred by negative pressure ambulance to a centralized isolation point.

On August 27, the nucleic acid test result at the isolation point was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to the designated hospital by negative pressure ambulance, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 42 in Qiaoxi District:

On August 20, he did not go out at his home in Dama Manor, Yuhua District.

On August 21, at 9:00, I rode an electric bike to the west side of Minxin River at the intersection of Zhonghua Street and Huai’an Road in Qiaoxi District for work, and returned home at 17:00. At 21:30, I rode an electric bike to work in the unit and lived in the unit at night.

On August 22, I went to work in the unit.

On August 23, I walked from my work unit to the morning market at the intersection of Weiming Street and Gongnong Road for shopping, went to Shengyilong Public Kitchen (Gongnong Road Store) for breakfast, and then returned to my work unit. At about 8:40, ride an electric bike to the father’s house in the dormitory at Yuannan Park Road and Bridge. At about 10:00, go to South Industrial and Commercial Bank at the intersection of Dongfeng Road and Ping’an Street to withdraw money, and then deposit the money in Huaxia Bank Branch on Huai’an Road, at 11:00 At about 45 minutes, we went to Nanjing Food Stall (Zhongshan West Road Mixc City Branch) for dinner, and returned to my father’s house at 12:50. After returning to the unit at 15:12, there was no going out.

On August 24, I went to work in the unit in the morning. At 15:07, I rode an electric car back home from my work unit. On the way, I bought fruit at the Tadpole Boutique Fruit Shop (Juli Courtyard), and at around 19:00 I had dinner at the Ergu Baozi shop at the entrance of the community, and then returned home. At around 20:00, he picked up his wife at the No. 60 bus stop on Donggang Road and did not go out after returning home.

On August 25, at about 7:00, I went to the north gate of Canglong Fudi to buy noodles at the West Sichuan Noodle Shop and returned home. At 10:38, take bus No. 33 and get off at White Household City Station and transfer to No. 6 bus. At 11:40, go to the Nephrology Department of Shijiazhuang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine. At 12:17, take bus No. 6 to Lerthai Center 4 Dine at Tianfu Snack Club in the southeast corner of the building. At 13:50, take bus No. 92 and get off at Ouyun Park Station, then transfer to bus No. 36 to go to his father’s house, walk to the nearby boutique fruit and vegetable store for shopping at around 16:20, and return to his father’s house at 17:49 Take bus No. 33 back to Dama Manor home. Around 18:00, I went to the Dongcai Store on the south side of the intersection of Yaqing Street and Donggang Road, and the Fatty Vegetable Store at the north gate of Dama Manor to buy food, and then I went home without going out.

On August 26, nucleic acid testing was carried out at the nucleic acid testing point in the community at around 6:30. At 6:30, take bus No. 33 to Yuancun Station and transfer to bus No. 39 to reach the unit, and ride an electric car to Yuannan Park Road at about 10:00 Bridge dormitory, 11:00 home. At 20:00, I rode an electric car to the fever clinic of the First Hospital of Hebei Medical University for treatment, and stayed in the isolation ward for observation.

In the early morning of August 27, the nucleic acid test result was positive. On the same day, he was transferred to a designated hospital by a negative pressure ambulance and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

Please take the initiative to report the relevant situation to the community and work unit where the above-mentioned personnel’s activity trajectories overlap, carry out nucleic acid testing as soon as possible, and cooperate with various prevention and control work as required; do a good job in personal protection, and try to avoid home health monitoring as much as possible. Go out; if you have symptoms such as fever and cough, you can call 120 to a designated hospital for treatment, and truthfully report your travel history and contact history to the medical institution.

Here, we remind the majority of residents not to panic, not to believe, spread, or spread rumors, wear masks correctly, wash hands frequently, ventilate often, do not gather, and take the initiative to vaccinate against the new crown. If concealment fails to report, causing serious consequences, the relevant personnel will be held accountable according to law.

