Alias ​​'Jordán' was captured with narcotics and several stolen items in Altamira

In the registration and control plans carried out by the quadrant patrol in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Altamira, a man known as “Jordan” was captured, whom the uniformed officers found several ballots (doses) of bazuco ready for sale; In addition, several items were found that had been stolen moments before from a house located in the La Unión neighborhood.

According to Captain Eguar Gorgona, commander of the Fourth Police District, “alias ‘Jordan’ has been captured four times for this same conduct (theft) in recent times, which makes him a recurring actor in this crime, taking advantage of the factor opportunity or violating the privacy of the inhabitants of this municipality in their homes.

The captured is being presented before the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty, as allegedly responsible for the crimes of aggravated theft and drug trafficking. Waiting for his judicial situation to be defined.

