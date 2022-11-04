In serious condition, a man who, in the late afternoon of Friday 4 November, lost control of the car he was driving and went to impact violently against the cars parked in the open space in front of a public establishment in Via Nazionale, in San Daniele.

In the impact, the car overturned on its side and the man was trapped inside the passenger compartment of the car.

Immediate call for help and just as immediate the sending by the nurses of the Sores of an ambulance and the helicopter rescue landed on the roundabout of Dignano.

The volunteer firefighters of San Daniele intervened in synergy with the medical staff and worked for over 20 minutes to free the man, and then entrust him to medical care.

Then the emergency flight, intubated, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in serious condition. Causes under consideration. The incident did not involve any other means.