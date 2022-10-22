CHIVASSO. In the hamlet of Castelrosso, as part of a service to combat drug dealing, the carabinieri of the Cavagnolo station arrested a 25-year-old from Chivasso and a 27-year-old from Verolengo, on charges of detention for the purpose of drug dealing. The two were stopped by the carabinieri during a road safety service. On board their car, following an inspection, a total of 1.2 kilos of marijuana and hashish drugs were found in the trunk. Subsequent searches at the home of the two arrested led to the seizure of some doses of the same substances, some cannabis plants and 5,700 euros in cash.