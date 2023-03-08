7
Until now, agricultural and forestry vehicles with a width of 3.26 to 3.49 m had to be accompanied by an escort vehicle if they were to travel more than 20 km. The escort vehicle had to correspond to category 3 (BL3), i.e. such escort vehicles that are used for heavy-duty transport. These escort vehicles are expensive and only available in limited numbers nationwide and only at certain times.
