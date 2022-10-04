(Original title: Cool down by 20°C! Cold wave blue warning continues to be issued, heavy rain, strong wind, pay attention to these places →)

Source: Central Meteorological Observatory website, Xinhua News Agency, CCTV Finance

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave blue warning at 6 o’clock today. From October 4th to 6th, the cold wave will continue to affect the central and eastern regions of my country. The high temperature in the south will gradually decrease and subside, and the local cooling will exceed 20 °C, rapidly changing from hot as midsummer to cool as late autumn. Everyone, please pay attention to adjusting your clothes in time to avoid catching a cold. In terms of precipitation, today and tomorrow, my country’s main rain belts will press to the south, and the precipitation intensity will also weaken. There will be heavy rains in Shaanxi, Hubei, Sichuan, Chongqing and other places.

The high temperature in the south will shrink and subside, and the heat and cold conversion will be fierce

Local cooling will exceed 20℃

Yesterday, the cold wave and high temperature were rare on the same stage. Many places north of the Huai River were affected by the cold wave, and strong winds and cooling weather occurred. Monitoring showed that the temperature in northern North China and eastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, central Liaoning and other places dropped by 12 to 18 ° C, and local gusts Grades 9 to 11. At the same time, the range above 37°C in the south of the Huaihe River has further expanded, reaching 40°C in Jiangxi, Anhui, Fujian, Hubei and other places, and Hefei, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Nanchang, Changsha and other cities have broken the local record for the highest temperature in October.

From October 4th to 6th, the cold wave continued to affect the central and eastern regions of my country. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave blue warning at 6:00 this morning. It is expected that from 8:00 on October 4 to 20:00 on October 6, the southeastern part of Northwest China, the southern part of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, the eastern part of Southwest China and Jiangnan University The temperature will be lowered by 6-10°C successively in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. Among them, some areas in southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and northern Jiangnan will be lowered by 12-16°C, and the local cooling rate can reach more than 18°C. On the morning of the 6th to the 7th, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be located in the area from northern North China to central Liaoning, and the minimum temperature line of 10°C will be located in the area from northeastern Sichuan, central Hubei, southern Henan to northern Jiangsu and Anhui. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in the Yangtze River Basin and its north, and gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 in high-altitude areas and rivers and lakes. There will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in the northern and eastern seas of my country.

Affected by the cold wave, the high temperature in the south will gradually shrink and subside. Today, the high temperature will retreat to the south of the Yangtze River. In southern Henan, central and eastern Hubei, most of Anhui, central and northern Jiangsu, northern Hunan, and northern Jiangxi, there will generally be a cooling of 14-20 °C, with a local drop of more than 20 °C. °C. For example, in Hefei, the highest temperature yesterday was 39.9°C, today it will drop sharply to 17°C, and the day after tomorrow, it will further drop to 13°C, rapidly changing from hot as midsummer to cool as late autumn.

Tomorrow, cold air will arrive in southern China, and the high temperature process in the south will basically end. The highest temperatures in cities such as Hefei, Wuhan, Nanjing, Shanghai, Changsha, Nanchang, and Fuzhou will hit new lows after the beginning of autumn. Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places have a sharp change of cold and heat. The local public should adjust their clothes in time to avoid catching a cold.

The intensity of south pressure precipitation in my country’s main rain belt weakens

In terms of precipitation, yesterday’s main precipitation areas in my country were located in Shandong, Henan, southern Shaanxi, and northeastern Sichuan. There are heavy rains or heavy rains in places such as southern Tianjin, Sichuan Guangyuan, Bazhong, Suining, Shaanxi Hanzhong, Ankang, Shangluo, Hubei Shiyan, Shandong Zibo, Weifang and other local heavy rains.

Today and tomorrow, the main rain belt will press to the south, and the precipitation intensity will also weaken. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, northwestern Yunnan, northeastern and southern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, most of Henan, northern Hubei, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, and most of Hainan Island today. , There are local heavy rains (50-80 mm) in southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northern and southern Tibet, southern Qinghai, central and southern Shaanxi, central and western Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, northern Jianghan, and most of the Sichuan Basin, with local torrential rain (50-60 mm).

The day after tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of southwestern and southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southern Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, central and southern Sichuan Plateau, northeastern Sichuan Basin, most of Chongqing, and eastern Hainan Island. There is local torrential rain.

Meteorological experts reminded that there is strong rainfall in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui and other places, accompanied by strong convective weather locally. It is the National Day holiday. Please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling. Northeast Sichuan and southern Shaanxi The meteorological risk of mountain torrents and geological disasters in other places is high, and precautions should be taken. At the same time, precipitation in Hunan, Jiangxi and other places is still scarce, and meteorological drought will continue to develop. It is also necessary to save water and fight drought.

Defense Guide:

1. Personnel should pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm; make preparations for defense against windy and cooling weather in production;

2. Fasten structures that are easily blown by strong winds, such as doors and windows, hoardings, scaffolding, and temporary structures, and properly place outdoor items that are easily affected by strong winds;

3. You should go to a sheltered place to take shelter from the wind, and notify the outdoor operators to pay attention to safety;

4. Pay attention to the latest information on media reports of strong winds and cooling, so that further measures can be taken;

5. Traffic, public security and other departments should make preparations for road icing according to their duties.

Editor: Zhu Yumeng

Proofreading: Wang Jincheng