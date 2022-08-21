Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 19,470 new coronavirus positives at 16.30 on Sunday 21 August and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 21,650,468. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 63 so as to total 174,722 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 778,810 and of these 6,442 hospitalized with symptoms (-86 day on day) and 262 in intensive care (+6). There are 772,106 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 118,520 swabs carried out against the 164,804 of Saturday 20 August. The positivity rate stood at 16.4%, up from the previous day, when it was 14.8%.

Veneto, 2,264 cases and 4 deaths

Veneto is still the first region of Italy for the number of daily infections, although the growth curve falls after consecutive days above 3,000: the new ones are 2,264. There are also 4 victims. The total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 2,172,214, that of deaths to 15,297. The figure of the currently positive ones is almost stable, which are 52,243 (- 306), while hospital admissions in the medical areas rise slightly: the beds occupied by Covid are 819 (+10), those in intensive care 40 (-1).

In Lombardy 2,235 cases and 23 deaths

Second regional place, for number of daily infections, in Lombardy where 2,235 people fell ill and 24 deaths in the 24 hours. The currently positive Lombards are 46,851 of which 782 hospitalized with symptoms and 21 in intensive care. There are 46,084 people in home isolation.

Campania, 1,764 infections

The third region for daily infections is Campania (1,764). No deaths in 24 hours, but the currently positive are 119,706 of which 379 hospitalized with symptoms and 17 in intensive care. There are therefore 119,310 people in home isolation.

