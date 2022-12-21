Xiao Yaqing, the former Minister of Industry and Information Technology, was demoted to a first-level chief staff member in a “cliff-style demote”. (Image source: Internet)

[LookatChinaNewsDecember192022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan) The former party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology who was sacked in July this yearXiao YaqingHe was expelled from the party and dismissed from government affairs.He was “demoted off a cliff” byministerial leveldowngradeSenior Staff.Hong Kong media previously reported that Xiao Yaqing tried to cut his wrists before being taken away for investigationsuicideBut failed.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced on December 19 that Xiao Yaqing received large amounts of money from others in violation of regulations, and was expelled from the party and dismissed from government affairs. He was demoted from the ministerial level to a senior staff member. A case was filed for review and investigation into Xiao Yaqing’s serious violations of discipline and law.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced that after investigation, Xiao Yaqing abandoned his original mission, lost his political awareness and party spirit, ignored the spirit of the eight central regulations, and accepted banquets that might affect the fair execution of official duties; Amount of money.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection stated that since Xiao Yaqing was able to truthfully explain the fact that he “violated discipline and law” in a relatively short period of time, admitted his mistakes and regretted his mistakes, and fully refunded his illegal gains, Xiao Yaqing can be dealt with leniently.

On July 28, Xiao Yaqing was declared sacked.

On the same day, Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” quoted people familiar with the matter in Beijing as saying that Xiao Yaqing’s “sacking” may be related to his employment in Aluminum Corporation of China; he was taken away by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection from his residence in Beijing. Before he was taken away, he tried to cut his wrists Suicide but attempted. However, the claim that Xiao Yaqing committed suicide has not been officially confirmed.

Another report said that Xiao Yaqing’s case may involve relatives, and his younger brother Xiao Yalei is a well-known jade merchant. It is also rumored that he was involved in the economic case of Aluminum Corporation of China, and many people in the company have been taken away.

According to public information, Xiao Yaqing, 63 years old, worked in the nonferrous metal industry for nearly 27 years in his early years. He was the first chairman of Southwest Aluminum. 44 years old. Later, he was transferred to the deputy general manager, general manager, party secretary of Aluminum Corporation of China, chairman and chief executive officer of Aluminum Corporation of China. Xiao Yaqing began to enter the political arena of the CCP in 2009. In February of the same year, he served as the Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council of the CCP. In 2016, he served as the director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In May 2019, he was appointed as the director of the State Administration for Market Regulation. In July 2020, he was transferred to the party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

After Xiao Yaqing was sacked, Radio Free Asia reported that the outside world suspected that his “accident” might be related to the power struggle at the top of the CCP.

Current affairs commentator Li Muyang analyzed in the “News Highlights” column that Xiao was under investigation, and his sword might be pointed at his backer Guo Shengkun. Both Xiao Yaqing and Guo Shengkun have worked in the non-ferrous metal system for a long time. Especially in Chinalco, the two had a “leader-deputy” relationship for nearly a year, and they had a lot of intersections.

“According to the past practice, before the big tiger fell from the horse, he would kill the people around him first. So Xiao Yaqing’s fall, it is very likely that the Xi Jinping authorities are targeting Guo Shengkun.”

Li Muyang further said that aiming at Guo Shengkun was actually Xi Jinping’s sword pointing at Zeng Qinghong. It was reported earlier that Guo Shengkun and Zeng Qinghong are both from Jiangxi, and they are still related.

