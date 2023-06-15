Depreciation of the rupee has caused the electronics business to suffer

Web Desk: Due to inflation in Peshawar, there has been a downward trend in the business related to refrigerators, deep freezers and air conditioners in the electronics market. Demand for junk and second-hand electronic goods has increased due to unaffordable prices and citizens Buying old and dilapidated refrigerators and air conditioners According to traders, inflation has hurt all kinds of businesses.

Due to the lack of purchasing power of consumers, people are coming to buy only under dowry or other compulsions and have reduced the purchase of new goods for general use due to the continuous increase in the value of the dollar this year compared to last year. An increase of up to 60% has been recorded in the prices of the items used during the summer in the electronics market

Due to which, the sale and purchase of refrigerators and deep freezers has been recorded in the markets and the business has suffered a downturn. While there are complaints of an increase in the price of gas charges by up to 80%, the sale and purchase of air conditioners in Peshawar has become non-existent and most people are preferring to buy local and China-made room coolers. .