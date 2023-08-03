He went to a date with a woman and while there a hitman fired two shots at him

Bryan Steven Olivo Fare20 years old, went to a supposed date with a woman, but a hitman killed him.

The crime occurred at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, in the multiple-use field of the El Palmar citadel, in Manta.

Patricio Almendáriz, chief of the Manabí Police, stated that Bryan Olivo went to the field to have an appointment with a woman.

When Bryan was at the place to have the supposed date, the man appeared. hitman who was riding a motorcycle.

The killer was talking to Bryan for a few minutes, then pulled out a firearm and shot him.

Almendáriz indicated that the hitman was wearing a suit and fled on the motorcycle he was riding.

The Police handle the hypothesis that the victim and the hitman knew each other, since they had a conversation prior to the crime.

When the agents of the Criminal Unit arrived at the site, they did not find any bullet casings at the crime scene.

That makes it presume that the hitman used a revolver to kill Bryan.

“Revolvers are weapons whose casings remain inside the drum,” Almendáriz said.

Almendáriz indicated that the deceased is a native of the province of Esmeraldas and had been in Manta for several months.

The victim would have received two bullet wounds that took his life.

Friends of the deceased indicated that the man was a singer, and several of his videos are uploaded to the YouTube platform.

In six days, between the neighborhood Palmar and Las Orquídeas, there have been three violent deaths.

The first of them was Colombian Carlos Andrés Sanclemente Lozano, 29, who lost his life after being shot in the head.

It happened on Thursday, July 27, 2023 and he died on the morning of Saturday the 29th.

The other victim was the eight-year-old boy Yangervis Daniel Farrán Cerezo, who died after receiving five bullet wounds.

That happened when a criminal fired at a local food.

