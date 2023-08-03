Home » He went to a date with a woman and while there a hitman fired two shots at him
News

He went to a date with a woman and while there a hitman fired two shots at him

by admin
He went to a date with a woman and while there a hitman fired two shots at him

Bryan Steven Olivo Fare20 years old, went to a supposed date with a woman, but a hitman killed him.

The crime occurred at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, in the multiple-use field of the El Palmar citadel, in Manta.

Patricio Almendáriz, chief of the Manabí Police, stated that Bryan Olivo went to the field to have an appointment with a woman.

When Bryan was at the place to have the supposed date, the man appeared. hitman who was riding a motorcycle.

The killer was talking to Bryan for a few minutes, then pulled out a firearm and shot him.

Almendáriz indicated that the hitman was wearing a suit and fled on the motorcycle he was riding.

The Police handle the hypothesis that the victim and the hitman knew each other, since they had a conversation prior to the crime.

When the agents of the Criminal Unit arrived at the site, they did not find any bullet casings at the crime scene.

That makes it presume that the hitman used a revolver to kill Bryan.

“Revolvers are weapons whose casings remain inside the drum,” Almendáriz said.

Almendáriz indicated that the deceased is a native of the province of Esmeraldas and had been in Manta for several months.

The victim would have received two bullet wounds that took his life.

Friends of the deceased indicated that the man was a singer, and several of his videos are uploaded to the YouTube platform.

In six days, between the neighborhood Palmar and Las Orquídeas, there have been three violent deaths.

The first of them was Colombian Carlos Andrés Sanclemente Lozano, 29, who lost his life after being shot in the head.

See also  Ivrea, water bills with surprise blow: the case of backward purification breaks out

It happened on Thursday, July 27, 2023 and he died on the morning of Saturday the 29th.

The other victim was the eight-year-old boy Yangervis Daniel Farrán Cerezo, who died after receiving five bullet wounds.

That happened when a criminal fired at a local food.

You may also like

Improvement work continues on the Bonda – El...

Forgiveness, De Amicis, message is reconciliation of peoples...

FUT announces its position on early elections –...

Woman would have ordered to kill a man...

The ‘Città della Quercia’ international prize on 6...

How urbanization and climate change are affecting flood...

US Soldier Travis King Missing: North Korea Responds...

Despite defeat against Morocco, Colombia qualifies for the...

They attack and harass a couple of tourists,...

Provincial and municipal elections: Denis Kadima encourages the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy