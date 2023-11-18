Leaders of APEC Compete for Influence in Asia and Latin America

Family photo of the leaders at the APEC summit

The United States and China have immediately launched into competition for courting Asian and Latin American countries following the relaunch of their bilateral relationship at the APEC summit. US President Joe Biden used his role as the host of the summit to promote the US as a desirable trading partner, emphasizing the country’s role as an investor in the Asia Pacific. He also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Seuk-yol to discuss humanitarian assistance and strengthening relations.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on Latin American countries, meeting with Mexican President Manuel Andrés López Obrador and Peruvian leader Dina Boluarte. Xi promised support for Peru as the host of the next APEC summit and emphasized the need to strengthen economic and commercial ties between China and Peru.

At the same time, in meetings with Mexican and Japanese leaders, Xi discussed taking collaborative measures to reduce the flow of fentanyl to Mexico and improve commercial ties with Japan. The Chinese president also planned to discuss the delicate bilateral relationship with the Philippines, particularly regarding sovereignty disputes in the South China Sea.

Both leaders appear committed to strengthening their countries’ relationships with Asian and Latin American nations, signaling that the competition between the US and China will continue to unfold at the APEC summit.

