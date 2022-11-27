Home News Maneuver: the exemption limit from the obligation to allow payment by card and debit card rises to 60 euros
Maneuver: the exemption limit from the obligation to allow payment by card and debit card rises to 60 euros

Maneuver: the exemption limit from the obligation to allow payment by card and debit card rises to 60 euros

ROME. The limit beyond which merchants are exempt from the obligation to allow payment by card and debit card rises from 30 to 60 euros. The latest draft circulated yesterday of the budget law in article 69 provides for it.

Unimpresa: Postal obligation with increase in cash ceiling
«The continuation of the Pos obligation for traders, despite the threshold being raised from 30 euros to 60 euros with the budget law, clashes with the increase in the ceiling for the use of cash destined to rise to 5,000 euros with the same move.” This was declared by the president of Unimpresa, Giovanna Ferrara. «The raising of the ceiling on cash, as correctly envisaged, has the objective of promoting growth in consumption, also by using household reserves, perhaps lawfully kept at home or in bank safety deposit boxes. The failure to eliminate the Pos obligation, on the other hand, not only represents a strong penalty for smaller companies and above all for small traders, but above all it goes in the opposite direction, at least as a political signal, with respect to the free use of the currency of paper», adds Ferrara.

