MARN cameras capture a puma when it impregnated its scent in trees to mark its territory

As part of the August 2023 Vacation Plan, the president of the Consumer Ombudsman, Ricardo Salazar, carries out price checks on food and expired products in different establishments in the country. Recently, the verifications were in SivarLand and in a cinema in the Salvadoran capital.

In this sense, Salazar reported that during the first days of the August holidays, they have carried out more than 150 verifications in different businesses in the country, such as restaurants, hotels, convenience stores and other places where food products are sold.

These inspections resulted in 28 findings of non-compliance, mainly of expired products, cases in which to date, more than 133 items have been withdrawn from the market, among which are varieties of bread, flavorings, snacks and carbonated drinks, among others.

“We are carrying out different operations with the aim of safeguarding the interests of the population in aspects of commercial security. This demonstrates the commitment of our Government and other State institutions that we work actively during this holiday period and avoid any type of abuse, “explained the official.

He also added that the withdrawn products have been detected, mainly in the kitchen areas, so they will continue to carry out verifications in order to avoid this type of incident that could put the health of the population at risk. In these cases they will be fined up to 500 minimum wages.

On the other hand, the Ombudsman asked the population to remain attentive to the information that suppliers offer in promotions and offers. “We have found seven findings in commerce and hotels, where all the information that is made available to consumers must be clear, precise and timely, so as not to generate any type of deception to the consumer,” he added.

In addition, he reported that, through the 35 fixed points nationwide, the institution has provided more than 2,600 services during this holiday period, of which 300 complaints that have been processed in sectors such as telecommunications, sale of household appliances and household goods stand out. household, as well as in the financial services sector

“We call on the population to file a complaint during the holiday period for any consumer problem through our channels such as 910 and WhatsApp 78441482,” he commented.

On the other hand, the president of the Ombudsman’s Office verified the quality and prices of the products in a cinema in the capital.

