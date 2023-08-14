Home » Media France, Psg-Al Hilal agreement, Neymar leaving today – Football
The Brazilian Neymar should already leave today for Saudi Arabia and undergo medical examinations with Al Hilal tomorrow. This was reported by the French media, according to which a total agreement has been reached between Paris Saint Germain and the Saudi Pro League club, even if there are some small details to be defined.


The amount of the transfer, it is explained, will be very close to 90 million euros. The Brazilian striker would sign for two years with the Saudi club, with the option for a third. His salary should be around 100 million euros a year.

