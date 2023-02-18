Home News no more threats
by admin
We Colombians are tired of threats from both sides.

From the left, President Gustavo Petro if his reforms are not approved and from the right, the representative to the Chamber Miguel Polo Polos if they are approved.

The serious thing is that the congressman intimidates with a possible National Strike worse than that of 2021.

#VideoColumn | We Colombians are tired of threats from both sides. On the left, President Gustavo Petro if they do not approve his reforms and on the right, the representative to the Chamber Miguel Polo Polos if they approve them. The serious thing is that the congressman intimidates with a possible National Strike worse than that of 2021.

By Armando Gamboa Peralta

Published by Diario Occidente on Friday, February 17, 2023

