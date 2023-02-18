We Colombians are tired of threats from both sides.

From the left, President Gustavo Petro if his reforms are not approved and from the right, the representative to the Chamber Miguel Polo Polos if they are approved.

The serious thing is that the congressman intimidates with a possible National Strike worse than that of 2021.

By Armando Gamboa Peralta Published by Diario Occidente on Friday, February 17, 2023

