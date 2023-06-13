President Xi Jinping appoints and dismisses ambassadors abroad – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 13th. According to the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China appointed and dismissed the following ambassadors abroad:

1. Zhu Jing was removed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

Zhao Bin was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

2. Guo Shaochun was removed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Zimbabwe;

Zhou Ding was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

3. Liang Jianquan was removed from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Latvia;

Tang Songgen was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Latvia.