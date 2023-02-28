On February 27, the Sichuan Provincial Government Information Office held the second press conference of the “Four Modernizations” series of press conferences in Chengdu, with the theme of “Deeply implementing the new urbanization strategy to provide strong impetus and solid support for Sichuan’s modernization”. Dai Yongbo, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, introduced the overall situation of the province’s urbanization at the meeting.

In the coming period, the construction of new-type urbanization in Sichuan Province will face a series of major opportunities. In particular, the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle is included in the national regional major strategy, which will bring unprecedented development space. Dai Yongbo introduced,Sichuan will accelerate the promotion of high-quality urbanization. By 2025, the urbanization rate of permanent residents will exceed 60%, which is higher than the national average level. By 2035, new urbanization will be basically realized at the same pace as the whole country, so as to lead Sichuan with Chinese-style modernization. Modernization provides strong driving force and strong support.

Dai Yongbo said that in the coming period, we will focus on the “five gathering forces”.

In terms of concentrating on optimizing the urban system structure, Sichuan will build a strong and modern Chengdu metropolitan area, promote a network of infrastructure, industrial collaboration, and policy design integration in the four cities of Chengde, Meizi, and Zijin to create a metropolitan area on track and high-energy-level industries. The ecological circle and public services share a high-quality living circle in a balanced manner. Improve the development level of Chengdu’s national central city, comprehensively build a park city demonstration area that implements new development concepts, and build an important national economic center, science and technology center, world-famous cultural city, international gateway hub, and international consumption center city. Promote the construction of Mianyang, Nanchong, Yibin, and Luzhou to speed up the construction of Type I large cities with an urban population of more than 3 million, and Dazhou to accelerate the construction of Type II large cities with an urban population of 1 to 3 million.

In the way of speeding up the urbanization of agricultural transfer populationnoodle,Sichuan will deepen the reform of the household registration system, adjust and optimize the settlement policy of Chengdu, and other cities and counties will completely cancel the restrictions on settlementto promote the full coverage of urban basic public services to the permanent population, so that the agricultural transfer population in cities can come in, stay, and live well.

In terms of promoting the integrated development of industry and city, Sichuan will make the city’s leading industry bigger and stronger, support Chengdu to gather the headquarters economy, expand the digital economy, develop strategic emerging industries and future industries, and promote the cohesion of regional central cities and important node cities Develop competitive industries and build a competitive base for advanced manufacturing and emerging industries.

In terms of concentrating on promoting the construction of new cities, Sichuan will accelerate the construction of livable cities, resilient cities, innovative cities, smart cities, green cities, and humanistic cities.

In terms of concentrating on improving the level of urban governance, Sichuan will improve urban spatial governance and optimize urban spatial layout, industrial structure, and population size. Strengthen urban social governance, and promote the sinking of the focus of urban governance and supporting resources to the grassroots. Innovate and diversify investment and financing mechanisms, give full play to the guiding role and amplification effect of government investment, guide financial institutions, state-owned enterprises and social capital to participate in urbanization construction, and enhance the ability to guarantee funds for sustainable urban development.