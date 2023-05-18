Thailand. Mission of Undersecretary Tripodi

Farnesina –

Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi is on a mission to Thailand from 16 to 18 May to address the 79th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), one of the five UN regional commissions, whose work focuses on action to combat climate change and promote sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific. Established in 1947, ESCAP is headquartered in Bangkok and aims to foster sustainable development and inclusive growth in the area. Made up of 53 Member States, Italy participates in UN-ESCAP as a permanent observer.

On the sidelines of the proceedings, Undersecretary Tripodi will have bilateral meetings with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Thailand, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, with the Executive Secretary of UN ESCAP and with representatives of the Governments of some Pacific Island States, also to support the campaign in favor of Rome’s candidacy to host Expo2030.

Subsequently, the Undersecretary will visit the Italian pavilion of the Future Energy Asia 2023 fair, created by ICE Agenzia, where 13 Italian companies are present. On Thursday, the Undersecretary will end his mission by going to the naval base of Sattahip to meet the crew of the Italian Navy ship “Francesco Morosini”, currently engaged in the campaign in the Indo-Pacific.