Original Title: The 13th CPPCC Collected 6,897 Proposals in Five Years

News from our newspaper (Reporter Liu Feifei and Wu Hongli) The opening meeting of the 1st session of the 14th CPPCC held yesterday morning heard a written report on the proposal work by the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC Beijing Municipal Committee. Over the past five years, the 13th CPPCC has collected 6,897 proposals and filed 6,514 cases, a year-on-year increase of 20%.

Over the past five years, the CPPCC has mobilized various democratic parties, people without party affiliation, people’s organizations, members from all walks of life, and various special committees of the CPPCC. Focusing on the central work of the party and government and the concerns of the people’s livelihood, the CPPCC has given full play to its own advantages, carried out in-depth investigations and studies, and passed proposals for the capital city. Provide advice and suggestions for the development of various undertakings and build consensus. The municipal party committees of the democratic parties, the people’s organizations, the special committees of the CPPCC, and 30 sectors and 95.4% of the members used proposals to perform their duties, achieving full coverage of the democratic parties, people’s organizations, and special committees of the CPPCC. The coverage of sectors and members reached a new high. It embodies the mission of members from all walks of life to perform their duties for the country and fulfill their responsibilities for the people.

Not only is the number of proposals increasing, but the effectiveness of handling them is also more prominent. Through the joint efforts of all parties, the proposals of the current CPPCC have been processed, and the adoption rate of proposals and suggestions accounted for 84.6% of the assigned proposals. A large number of opinions and suggestions have been transformed into specific decision-making policies to promote economic and social development, reflecting and implementing relevant development plans. In terms of laws, regulations, and institutional documents, it has made positive contributions to assisting the party committee and government in making scientific and democratic decision-making and promoting economic and social development. It has effectively gathered the consensus and strength for the development of the capital in the new era, and has effectively promoted the transformation of the advantages of the CPPCC system into the governance efficiency of the capital.

Suggestions such as promoting the deconstruction and renovation of the core area to promote improvement, giving full play to the supporting and radiating role of the city’s sub-centers, and promoting the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei industries provide important references for the formulation and implementation of a new version of the urban master plan and the optimization of urban functions and spatial layout; strengthen Suggestions such as the establishment of a public health security mechanism and exploring the establishment of a community-based home care service system supported by institutions have enriched the capital’s public health emergency management system construction policy and promoted the full coverage of medical services in elderly care institutions; improved the mechanism for handling complaints and improved governance according to law Suggestions such as levels have been incorporated into the top-level design of handling complaints; deepening the reform of “decentralization, regulation and service”, optimizing the layout of the global consumption space, and promoting the construction of the capital’s digital twin city, so as to promote the formulation and implementation of reform measures to optimize the business environment in this city, and establish a digital Economic benchmark city construction effectiveness evaluation system.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

